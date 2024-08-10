Accessory manufacturer SmallRig produces everything from camera cages and mounting brackets to batteries and lights. It is also a company that listens to its users, and makes a habit of collaborating with them on 'Co-Design' products for photography and filmmaking – and the most recent collaboration is a must-have on set!

The new SmallRig x Andyax Creator Tool Kit is described as the ultimate filmmaker's survival kit, and is the ideal toolbox for the filmmaking trade. By teaming up with Norweigian YouTube creator Andyax, SmallRig has designed a carefully curated box of tricks to ensure that you're never caught short on set again.

(Image credit: SmallRig)

Film, video and photography sets throw up many challenges, and having the right kit on hand to deal with them makes for a more comfortable experience. The Creator Tool Kit is designed by those who use it and includes the selection of the most used and vital pieces of equipment on set – the unsung heroes, if you will.

It includes a file storage compartment, Allen wrenches and double-head flat wrench, a HDMI data cable (A to A), a 7-in-1 foldable multi-tool kit, stainless steel screw set, a memory card case, black gaffer tape, a cleaning pen, a dust blower, microfiber cleaning cloth, velcro strips, and colored gaffer tape (red, green, yellow, and blue).

Take a look at the kit in the launch video:

New Product Launch | SmallRig x ANDYAX Creator Tool Kit - YouTube Watch On

"Lacking the right wrench or screw for your baseplate, or getting dust on your sensor without a rocket blower? We have all been there," says Andyax.

As a film production company, we are always outshooting in different locations and forgetting even the smallest tools can greatly impact us. However, that was our problem until we collaborated with SmallRig to co-design this ultimate toolbox for creators. This toolbox efficiently integrates the myriad of small tools required for creators, encapsulating them all in one box. Its modular design allows you to customize it to fit your needs."

All these tools are packed into an adjustable, modular, EVA-cushioned storage area, ensuring protection from drops, shakes and bumps, and making room for further additions to the kit. The protection doesn't stop there, as the case itself is ideal for use in whatever shooting conditions you may face on set.

(Image credit: SmallRig)

Constructed from a rugged ABS exterior shell, it is heat-resistant, shock-resistant and wear-resistant. Sealed edge seams protect from dust and moisture, a strong buckle makes sure the case stays closed, and a pressure relief valve ensures accurate pressure before opening the case.

Despite everything packed into this kiy, it is extremely lightweight and portable – measuring just 380 x 290 x 118mm and weighing a total of 2.95kg with tools and 2.13kg without.

The SmallRig x Andyax Creator Tool Kit is available for preorder now with an August 17 release, priced $99.99 / £119 / AU$165.90.

