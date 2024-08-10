This is "the ultimate filmmaker's survival kit" – and it's an on-set ESSENTIAL

By
published

SmallRig's latest artist collaboration is the "ultimate filmmaker's survival kit" – and it might save your bacon on set

SmallRig x Andyax Creator Tool Kit
(Image credit: SmallRig)

Accessory manufacturer SmallRig produces everything from camera cages and mounting brackets to batteries and lights. It is also a company that listens to its users, and makes a habit of collaborating with them on 'Co-Design' products for photography and filmmaking – and the most recent collaboration is a must-have on set!

The new SmallRig x Andyax Creator Tool Kit is described as the ultimate filmmaker's survival kit, and is the ideal toolbox for the filmmaking trade. By teaming up with Norweigian YouTube creator Andyax, SmallRig has designed a carefully curated box of tricks to ensure that you're never caught short on set again.

Kalum Carter
Kalum Carter
Staff Writer

Kalum Carter is a photographer, photo editor and writer based in the UK, and for almost a decade he has worked with brands and publications to create, edit, and sequence imagery. Having recently graduated with a Master's Degree in Photography from the University of the West of England (UWE), Kalum joined Digital Camera World as a Staff Writer, covering news, reviews, and his biggest passion – photography books! 

Kalum's photography has been published and exhibited around the world, and he continues to photograph on a project-by-project basis. He is currently working on a personal project capturing the people and landscape of Gower, South Wales. Currently untitled, this body of work will be exhibited for the National Trust later this year.   

 

