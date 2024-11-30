This is the deal I've been waiting for… Polaroid's absurdly priced instant camera is now affordable!

By
published

The brilliant but expensive Polaroid I-2 has been slashed by up to $250 / £250 – so I can finally afford one

Animation of a Polaroid I-2 assembling itself against a black background with the text &quot;Best price&quot;
(Image credit: Polaroid)

I've always wanted this ridiculously priced Polaroid – and thanks to this Black Friday camera deal, now I can actually afford it!

The brilliant but expensive Polaroid I-2 has been slashed by $200 / £200 if you buy directly from the manufacturer. However, if you sign up to be a Polaroid Member (which is free) you can save up to $256 / £256!

Polaroid I-2
Polaroid I-2: was $599.99 now $360 at Polaroid

The I-2 is the most formidable instant camera on the market. Its glass lens is the sharpest Polaroid has ever made, and it boasts full manual exposure controls along with a cutting edge LiDAR autofocus system. (Price is $399.99 if you opt not to become a Member.)

View Deal
Polaroid I-2 Starter Set
Polaroid I-2 Starter Set: was $629.99 now $373.50 at Polaroid

For top-quality creative or professional work, the I-2 is unbeatable (in fact, it even accepts SX-70 – Polaroid's best film). If you want to get shooting straight away, this Starter Set comes with a pack of Color i-Type Film. (Price is $414.99 if you opt not to become a Member.)

View Deal
TOPICS
James Artaius
James Artaius
Editor

James has 22 years experience as a journalist, serving as editor of Digital Camera World for 6 of them. He started working in the photography industry in 2014, product testing and shooting ad campaigns for Olympus, as well as clients like Aston Martin Racing, Elinchrom and L'Oréal. An Olympus, Canon and Hasselblad shooter, he has a wealth of knowledge on cameras of all makes.

