This is the deal I've been waiting for… Polaroid's absurdly priced instant camera is now affordable!

I've always wanted this ridiculously priced Polaroid – and thanks to this Black Friday camera deal, now I can actually afford it!
The brilliant but expensive Polaroid I-2 has been slashed by $200 / £200 if you buy directly from the manufacturer. However, if you sign up to be a Polaroid Member (which is free) you can save up to $256 / £256!
The I-2 is the most formidable instant camera on the market. Its glass lens is the sharpest Polaroid has ever made, and it boasts full manual exposure controls along with a cutting edge LiDAR autofocus system. (Price is $399.99 if you opt not to become a Member.)
For top-quality creative or professional work, the I-2 is unbeatable (in fact, it even accepts SX-70 – Polaroid's best film). If you want to get shooting straight away, this Starter Set comes with a pack of Color i-Type Film. (Price is $414.99 if you opt not to become a Member.)
