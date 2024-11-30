This is the deal I've been waiting for… Polaroid's absurdly priced instant camera is now affordable!

I've always wanted this ridiculously priced Polaroid – and thanks to this Black Friday camera deal, now I can actually afford it!

The brilliant but expensive Polaroid I-2 has been slashed by $200 / £200 if you buy directly from the manufacturer. However, if you sign up to be a Polaroid Member (which is free) you can save up to $256 / £256!

Polaroid I-2: was $599.99 now $360 at Polaroid The I-2 is the most formidable instant camera on the market. Its glass lens is the sharpest Polaroid has ever made, and it boasts full manual exposure controls along with a cutting edge LiDAR autofocus system. (Price is $399.99 if you opt not to become a Member.)

Polaroid I-2 Starter Set: was $629.99 now $373.50 at Polaroid For top-quality creative or professional work, the I-2 is unbeatable (in fact, it even accepts SX-70 – Polaroid's best film). If you want to get shooting straight away, this Starter Set comes with a pack of Color i-Type Film. (Price is $414.99 if you opt not to become a Member.)

Why is the Polaroid I-2 (review) so expensive? Because it's simply the best instant camera that money can buy.

It's been designed for professionals and creatives who need the absolute best quality that Polaroid can deliver. To this end it's the company's first ever fully manual exposure camera, complete with an aperture ring. It also has a glass lens, which is the sharpest that Polaroid has ever made – and it even has a filter thread to mount attachments.

In addition to the fast f/8 aperture and a flash sync port, for further creative expression, the I-2 accepts premium SX-70 film – which is the best quality film that Polaroid makes, with the lowest ASA, finest grain and richest contrast. Of course, it also takes both i-Type and 600 film.

I've always loved this camera, but at the full 600 bucks asking price I could never justify the purchase. However, at almost half price, it won't make my credit card cry!

