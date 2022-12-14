This is the best camera of 2022

A week after the worst camera of 2022 was unceremoniously anointed, now the year's best imaging product has been revealed – and this verdict is one that we find hard to argue with.

The mighty Fujifilm X-H2S (opens in new tab) has had the crown of Product of the Year 2022 bestowed upon it by the fine folks at DPReview in its year-end awards.

This comes a week after the DPReview TV crew named (and shamed) the Nikon Z50 (opens in new tab) as the worst camera of the year, during its annual year-end roundup (opens in new tab) of the highlights and lowlights of the imaging industry.

Interestingly, the site named the Canon EOS R6 Mark II (opens in new tab) as the second-best product of 2022 – and in the category of Best Consumer Camera of 2022, it was the X-H2S that came second and the R6 Mark II that came out on top.

"The Fujifilm X-H2S is our product of the year, primarily because it's an excellent camera, but also because it's an ambitious one," wrote (opens in new tab) the site.

"Stacked CMOS technology has underpinned a host of fast-shooting cameras in the past few years, including the OM System OM-1 (opens in new tab) that can shoot at up to 50fps with autofocus and the Sony A1 (opens in new tab), which combines 50MP resolution with the ability to shoot at 30 frames per second, but Fujifilm has done more than just offer pure speed.

"As was done with the OM-1, Fujifilm has also used the fast sensor to deliver information to a series of AF algorithms trained to recognize subjects, but on top of this, the company has also raised its game in terms of video.

"… while we feel the Canon EOS R6 Mark II's image quality gives it the win in the mid-price camera category, we think the X-H2S is the more ambitious product, raising our expectations of what a hybrid camera can do."

