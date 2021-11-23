This Black Friday save up to $500 on selected Panasonic cameras and kits

Some of the best Black Friday camera deals we've seen so far this year are from Panasonic. It has slashed the prices on many of its mirrorless Micro Four Thirds and compact camera systems so now you can buy a brand new camera with a big saving! Unlike some mirrorless cameras, the Panasonic Lumix line are actually small and compact which makes them perfect for traveling, taking on holiday or even just having you at all times so you never miss a snap. Paired with the best Micro Four Thirds lenses and you've got a pro set up without the extra weight.

Panasonic GH5 II | Panasonic GH5 II | was $1698 | NOW ONLY $1498

Save $200 on the Panasonic GH5II with 4K 60p video capabilities, a 20.3-megapixel sensor and 12 stops of dynamic range.

Panasonic Lumix ZS100 | Panasonic Lumix ZS100 | was $698 | NOW $398

Save $300 on this premium quality compact camera from Panasonic, with a large 1-inch sensor and 10x optical zoom. Its size and zoom range make it the perfect travel camera. Available in both black and silver.

Panasonic G9 (body only) | Panasonic G9 (body only) | was $1298 | NOW $998

Save $300 on a Panasonic G9 body only where you buy from Adorama. It features a 20.3MP Micro Four Thirds sensor plus an 80 megapixel, high-resolution mode, 20fps burst mode and 5-axis of image stabilization.

Panasonic DMC-G85 Bundle | Panasonic DMC-G85 Bundle | was $998 | NOW $698

Save $300 on a Panasonic DMC-G85 bundle which includes a shoulder bag, 32GB SD card, spare battery, compact charger, 58mm filter kit, flexible mini tripod with ball head, screen protector, cleaning kit and condenser microphone.

Panasonic DMC-ZS100 | Panasonic DMC-ZS100 | was $698 | NOW $398

Save $300 on this compact digital point and shoot from Panasonic. The ZS100 has a 20.1MP 1-inch sensor, 20X intelligent zoom and face and eye AF. It also benefits from 4K video, a built in flash and a viewfinder.

Panasonic GH5 (body only) | Panasonic GH5 (body only) | was $1598 | NOW $1298

Save $300 on a Panasonic GH5 (body only) when you buy directly from Adorama. It features 4K 10-bit 4:2:2 internal recording, 5-axis of Dual Image Stabilization and 10 usable stops of dynamic range

Panasonic GX85 twin lens kit, just $598, was $998 Panasonic GX85 twin lens kit, just $598, was $998

Save $400 on this great beginner camera! The GX85 may not have the latest tech, but its 16MP sensor still delivers great stills and video, and it's a perfect size for travel. This deal includes both the super tiny 12-32mm kit lens and a powerful 45-150mm telephoto. What a great starter kit!

Panasonic S1H | Panasonic S1H | was $3998 | NOW $3498

Save $500 on the Panasonic S1H when you buy it directly from Adorama. This full-frame, powerhouse of a camera is 26-megapixels, can shoot in 6K and has 5-axis of in-body image stabilization.

Panasonic G95 with 12-60mm, was $1,198, now $698! Panasonic G95 with 12-60mm, was $1,198, now $698!

Save $500 on this powerful Micro Four Thirds vlogging and stills photography camera. It's a great camera for beginners and enthusiasts and comes with Panasonic's 12-60mm 5x zoom kit lens. What amazing value!

Panasonic has become synonymous with making feature-packed Micro Four Thirds camera systems. Unlike some modern mirrorless cameras, both the lenses and camera bodies in the Micro Four Thirds system are small and lightweight which means you'll never have to worry about your back or wrist aching. They're also ideal cameras to take on holiday, traveling or on Safari as the 2x crop factor means you need much smaller lenses to achieve a massive focal length.

Some of the best point-and-shoot cameras and best compact cameras are made by Panasonic – they often feature big zoom ranges, the ability to shoot Raw photos and have fast continuous burst modes. These cameras are perfect for anyone who is just getting into photography, wants to upgrade from their phone but don't want anything too complicated.

If you're slightly more advanced in photography or even videography, you'll probably be leaning towards the Panasonic Lumix G series or one of Panasonic's full-frame cameras such as the S5 or S1H. These cameras are excellent for both photos and video and can record in 4K or even 6K if you invest in the S1H. When the Panasonic GH5 was released it was the first, compact mirrorless camera to offer 4K 60p video which was a game-changer and the S1H was the first mirrorless camera to become Netflix-certified.

