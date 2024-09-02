This 6K test footage from Blackmagic's new camera will blow you away

The Blackmagic Pyxis 6K is a cinema camera that has fallen a little under the radar since its release earlier this year, but new sample footage has proven it to be a powerful yet affordable cinema camera.

Announced at NAB 2024, the Blackmagic Pyxis 6K has been dubbed "the world's most riggable full-frame digital film camera", offering next-generation customization. New test footage has been captured by cinematographer Patrick O'Sullivan that showcases the camera's powerful features.

The Pyxis 6K is targeted towards filmmakers who are looking to take the next step up in production, perhaps from a mirrorless camera, as it's a lightweight and compact cine camera that's easily operated by a one-man team – it's more akin to the Blackmagic Pocket Cinema Camera 6K than the Ursa.

The standout feature is the camera's whopping full-frame sensor with a native resolution of 6048 x 4032, which is triple the size of a Super 35 sensor. This large sensor size enables 6K capture and an impressive 13 stops of dynamic range to record detail in the lightest and darkest parts of an image.

The dynamic range capabilities were the first thing I noticed when watching the new test footage, as it helped keep the sky and subject evenly exposed. The clip when the subject is walking through the forest is a particularly good example, as it captures the dimly lit surroundings while keeping the dappled light spots exposed.

(Image credit: Blackmagic)

The large sensor size also has the advantage of providing versatile aspect ratios and film formats without sacrificing image quality. The full area of the sensor gives an open gate 3:2 ratio, which enables flexibility during post-processing.

This versatility also extends to the frame-rate. The Pyxis will shoot up to 36fps at 6048 x 4032 3:2 open gate, or 60fps at 6048 x 2520 2.4:1 and 60fps at 4096 x 2160 4K DCI. Blackmagic also states that, for higher frame-rates, you can window the sensor and shoot up to 100fps at 2112 x 1184 Super 16.

(Image credit: Blackmagic)

You can't be called the most riggable cinema camera in the world without offering outstanding customizability. The Pyxis includes multiple 1/4″ and 3/8″ thread mounts on the top and bottom of the body, and a range of side plates that further extend your ability to mount accessories such as handles, microphones or SSDs.

The Pyxis is also compatible with Ursa accessories including the renowned Cine EVF, a must-have for shooting in bright sunlight. It provides a high-quality 1920 x 1080 color OLED display with a built-in proximity sensor, and 4-element glass diopter for incredible accuracy with a wide focus adjustment.

Other notable features include dual native ISO up to 25,600, a 4″ high-resolution HDR touchscreen, Blackmagic Raw capture with HD H.264 proxies, and recording options for CFexpress cards or external disks via USB-C.

(Image credit: Blackmagic)

The Blackmagic Pyxis 6K is available in three mounts – PL, EF and L – offering further versatility to users. It also comes in at an extremely attractive price point of just $2,995 / £2,425 / AU $4,519.

At first glance it looks to compete directly with the Blackmagic Pocket Cinema Camera 6K, but many differences distinguish the two cameras. The most obvious being the form factor, with the Pocket Cinema 6K being more stills camera-shaped, and the Pyxis more like a higher-end cinema camera box shape.

Although I haven't had a chance to test out the Pyxis 6K, it looks like an absolute steal – and as someone looking for a first cinema camera, this may have just jumped to the top spot!

