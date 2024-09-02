This 6K test footage from Blackmagic's new camera will blow you away

By
published

Blackmagic shows off the powerful filmmaking capabilities of the Pyxis 6K in this stunning new test footage

Blackmagic Pyxis 6K
(Image credit: Blackmagic)

The Blackmagic Pyxis 6K is a cinema camera that has fallen a little under the radar since its release earlier this year, but new sample footage has proven it to be a powerful yet affordable cinema camera.

Announced at NAB 2024, the Blackmagic Pyxis 6K has been dubbed "the world's most riggable full-frame digital film camera", offering next-generation customization. New test footage has been captured by cinematographer Patrick O'Sullivan that showcases the camera's powerful features.

Kalum Carter
Kalum Carter
Staff Writer

Kalum Carter is a photographer, photo editor and writer based in the UK, and for almost a decade he has worked with brands and publications to create, edit, and sequence imagery. Having recently graduated with a Master's Degree in Photography from the University of the West of England (UWE), Kalum joined Digital Camera World as a Staff Writer, covering news, reviews, and his biggest passion – photography books! 

Kalum's photography has been published and exhibited around the world, and he continues to photograph on a project-by-project basis. He is currently working on a personal project capturing the people and landscape of Gower, South Wales. Currently untitled, this body of work will be exhibited for the National Trust later this year.   

 

