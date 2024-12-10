These new Artra Lab lenses give Fujifilm X100 cameras "zoom" for a third of the cost

The conversion lenses turn the built-in lens to a 16mm or 60mm equivalent focal length

Thanks to viral social media fame, the Fujifilm X100 VI is arguably one of the most highly sought after compact camera on the market. But, the point-and-shoot camera’s fixed focal length could soon be extended for under $100 / £78 / AU$154 with new third party accessories. Over the weekend, the Hong Kong-based Artra Labs announced the Funkyframe 16mm conversion and 60mm conversion lenses for X100 series cameras.

Fujifilm already has its own conversion lenses that sit over the built-in lens to extend the compact X100VI capabilities. But the new accessories from Artra Lab, announced on Instagram, offer both a different focal length than the native accessories and a lower price point.

