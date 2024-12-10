These new Artra Lab lenses give Fujifilm X100 cameras "zoom" for a third of the cost

Thanks to viral social media fame, the Fujifilm X100 VI is arguably one of the most highly sought after compact camera on the market. But, the point-and-shoot camera’s fixed focal length could soon be extended for under $100 / £78 / AU$154 with new third party accessories. Over the weekend, the Hong Kong-based Artra Labs announced the Funkyframe 16mm conversion and 60mm conversion lenses for X100 series cameras.

Fujifilm already has its own conversion lenses that sit over the built-in lens to extend the compact X100VI capabilities. But the new accessories from Artra Lab, announced on Instagram, offer both a different focal length than the native accessories and a lower price point.

The Artra Lab Funkyframe WCL 16mm wide conversion lens widens the built-in lens on the X100 series to a 16mm (35mm equivalent) point of view. The company has shared little outside of the accessory’s images, price and images, which means it's unclear how the accessories will impact aperture and image quality. But, the conversion lens appears to be available in both silver and black.

The Artra Lab Funkyframe TCL 60mm teleconverter lens for the X100 series has the opposite effect, narrowing the view to a 60mm equivalent instead of widening the built-in lens view. Like the wide conversion, the teleconverter appears to be available in both silver and black.

Both lens converters are listed as a pre-order item, with shipping estimated for the end of December. The teleconverter lists for $99 / £77 / AU$ 153, while the wide conversion lens is listed for $80 / £62 / AU$123.

Fujifilm offers native conversion lenses for its compact camera series, including the WCL-X100II for a 28mm equivalent focal length and the TCL-X100II for a 50mm equivalent. Both conversion lenses sell for about $349 / £273 / AU$540. Fujifilm says that its own native conversion lenses don’t have an impact on the f-stop value.

While the conversion lenses may pique the interest of photographers who already own and love the X100 series, the compact camera’s viral fame has driven up the price of the latest model, making some of Fujifilm’s mirrorless options more affordable, particularly for the photographers also looking at adding the conversion lenses to their bag.

