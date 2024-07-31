The ONLY Olympic photographer allowed in the water during surf events tells us what's in his camera bag

By
published

Ben Thouard is the only photographer accredited to be in the water during the Olympic Surfing events – and he told us what camera is in his bag

Surfers at the Olympics underwater
Ben Thouard takes pictures of Olympic surfers during a training session in Teahupo'o (Image credit: BEN THOUARD/POOL/AFP via Getty Images)

The Paris Olympic Games 2024 are well underway, offering once-in-a-lifetime opportunities for photographers to capture some of the most iconic sporting images of all time. 

Only one photographer, however, is allowed in the water during the Olympic surf competition, taking place in Teahupo'o, Tahiti. 

Leonie Helm
Leonie Helm
Staff Writer

After graduating from Cardiff University with an Master's Degree in Journalism, Media and Communications Leonie developed a love of photography after taking a year out to travel around the world. 

While visiting countries such as Mongolia, Kazakhstan, Bangladesh and Ukraine with her trusty Nikon, Leonie learned how to capture the beauty of these inspiring places, and her photography has accompanied her various freelance travel features. 

As well as travel photography Leonie also has a passion for wildlife photography both in the UK and abroad. 

