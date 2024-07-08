The Nikon Zf goes below £2K in this fantastic deal before Amazon Prime

If you've been waiting for a good excuse to retire your best DSLR and upgrade to one of the best full-frame mirrorless cameras, but also want a retro look, then this Nikon Zf deal could be for you!

Currently, the Nikon Zf is such a sought-after camera, and I've heard many good things about it, but this deal is even better news… You can now save a MASSIVE £630 off the Nikon Zf thanks to this incredible deal on Amazon.



Amazon Prime Day and the best Amazon Prime camera deals are only a week away, and while we expect to see some good deals across Nikon cameras, I can't see this deal getting any better for the event itself, so I would say buy now and don't be disappointed!

Nikon Zf |was £2,499|now £1,868.99

SAVE £630 at Amazon. If you're looking for a brilliant mirrorless camera, but want the retro look then the Nikon Zf is in my opinion the best out here that blends modern tech with retro style - now even cheaper!

Drawing inspiration from the legendary Nikon FM2, the Nikon Zf captivates with its exquisitely designed, tactile charm. The precision-machined edges, knurled dials, and marbled texture not only provide visual pleasure but also offer a rich, sensory experience akin to handling a masterfully engineered device.

Constructed from precision-carved aluminum, the shutter speed, ISO, and exposure compensation dials feature engraved markings, ensuring accurate manual adjustments. The mechanical shutter delivers a satisfying, audible click, enhancing the tactile interaction.

In addition to its vintage-inspired controls, the Zf embodies an intuitive design ethos in its electronic viewfinder. Encased in a prism-shaped housing that is both visually and ergonomically pleasing, the viewfinder integrates seamlessly with the 3.2-inch vari-angle rear LCD screen.

This design allows users to easily adjust focus points, select tracking subjects, and switch between display modes without losing eye contact with the viewfinder. The fully articulating rear screen, which includes a front-facing option, further improves ease of navigation and operation from various angles.