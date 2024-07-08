The Nikon Zf goes below £2K in this fantastic deal before Amazon Prime

Amazon Prime Day and the best Amazon Prime camera deals are only a week away, and while we expect to see some good deals across Nikon cameras, I can't see this deal getting any better for the event itself, so I would say buy now and don't be disappointed!
Nikon Zf |was £2,499|now £1,868.99
SAVE £630 at Amazon. If you're looking for a brilliant mirrorless camera, but want the retro look then the Nikon Zf is in my opinion the best out here that blends modern tech with retro style - now even cheaper!
Drawing inspiration from the legendary Nikon FM2, the Nikon Zf captivates with its exquisitely designed, tactile charm. The precision-machined edges, knurled dials, and marbled texture not only provide visual pleasure but also offer a rich, sensory experience akin to handling a masterfully engineered device.
Constructed from precision-carved aluminum, the shutter speed, ISO, and exposure compensation dials feature engraved markings, ensuring accurate manual adjustments. The mechanical shutter delivers a satisfying, audible click, enhancing the tactile interaction.
In addition to its vintage-inspired controls, the Zf embodies an intuitive design ethos in its electronic viewfinder. Encased in a prism-shaped housing that is both visually and ergonomically pleasing, the viewfinder integrates seamlessly with the 3.2-inch vari-angle rear LCD screen.
This design allows users to easily adjust focus points, select tracking subjects, and switch between display modes without losing eye contact with the viewfinder. The fully articulating rear screen, which includes a front-facing option, further improves ease of navigation and operation from various angles.
Get the Digital Camera World Newsletter
The best camera deals, reviews, product advice, and unmissable photography news, direct to your inbox!
For nearly two decades Sebastian's work has been published internationally. Originally specializing in Equestrianism, his visuals have been used by the leading names in the equestrian industry such as The Fédération Equestre Internationale (FEI), The Jockey Club, Horse & Hound, and many more for various advertising campaigns, books, and pre/post-event highlights.
He is a Fellow of The Royal Society of Arts, holds a Foundation Degree in Equitation Science, and is a Master of Arts in Publishing. He is a member of Nikon NPS and has been a Nikon user since the film days using a Nikon F5 and saw the digital transition with Nikon's D series cameras and is still to this day the youngest member to be elected into BEWA, The British Equestrian Writers' Association.
He is familiar with and shows great interest in street, medium, and large format photography with products by Leica, Phase One, Hasselblad, Alpa, and Sinar. Sebastian has also used many cinema cameras from the likes of Sony, RED, ARRI, and everything in between. He now spends his spare time using his trusted Leica M-E or Leica M2 shooting Street photography or general life as he sees it, usually in Black and White.