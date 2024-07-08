The Nikon Zf goes below £2K in this fantastic deal before Amazon Prime

Nikon Zf plummets below £2K and saves you a MASSIVE £630 in the process with this Amazon Prime beating deal

If you've been waiting for a good excuse to retire your best DSLR and upgrade to one of the best full-frame mirrorless cameras, but also want a retro look, then this Nikon Zf deal could be for you!

Currently, the Nikon Zf is such a sought-after camera, and I've heard many good things about it, but this deal is even better news… You can now save a MASSIVE £630 off the Nikon Zf thanks to this incredible deal on Amazon.

Amazon Prime Day and the best Amazon Prime camera deals are only a week away, and while we expect to see some good deals across Nikon cameras, I can't see this deal getting any better for the event itself, so I would say buy now and don't be disappointed!

Nikon Zf |was £2,499|now £1,868.99 SAVE £630 at Amazon.

Nikon Zf |was £2,499|now £1,868.99
SAVE £630 at Amazon. If you're looking for a brilliant mirrorless camera, but want the retro look then the Nikon Zf is in my opinion the best out here that blends modern tech with retro style - now even cheaper!

Sebastian Oakley
Sebastian Oakley
Ecommerce Editor

For nearly two decades Sebastian's work has been published internationally. Originally specializing in Equestrianism, his visuals have been used by the leading names in the equestrian industry such as The Fédération Equestre Internationale (FEI), The Jockey Club, Horse & Hound, and many more for various advertising campaigns, books, and pre/post-event highlights.

He is a Fellow of The Royal Society of Arts, holds a Foundation Degree in Equitation Science, and is a Master of Arts in Publishing.  He is a member of Nikon NPS and has been a Nikon user since the film days using a Nikon F5 and saw the digital transition with Nikon's D series cameras and is still to this day the youngest member to be elected into BEWA, The British Equestrian Writers' Association. 

He is familiar with and shows great interest in street, medium, and large format photography with products by Leica, Phase One, Hasselblad, Alpa, and Sinar. Sebastian has also used many cinema cameras from the likes of Sony, RED, ARRI, and everything in between. He now spends his spare time using his trusted Leica M-E or Leica M2 shooting Street photography or general life as he sees it, usually in Black and White.

