The Nikon D850 and Nikon D500 are in stock (for now)

Stock availability has been a big problem for camera manufacturers, including Nikon – grab the D850 & D500 now

The Nikon D850 and Nikon D500 are currently back in stock at B&H Photo Video and Adorama – although there's no guarantee that they'll be there for long. Stock shortages have plagued many camera manufacturers over the past year or so, as the pandemic–induced chip shortages have stymied camera production. This means that retailers have struggled to keep some of the most popular camera models in stock. Stock availability for the Nikon D850 and Nikon D500 has been spotty recently, so if you've been waiting to snap up one of these cameras – now's your chance.

Both the Nikon D850 and the Nikon D500 are some of the best DSLR cameras around, each one boasting a different set of features that will appeal to professional and amateur photographers alike. If you're a keen sports or wildlife photographer, then the Nikon D500's APS-C sensor and fantastic autofocus system will surely appeal.

Meanwhile, the Nikon D800 features a full frame sensor with a large megapixel count, perfect for landscape and portrait photographers who want to capture high quality images.

