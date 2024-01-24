The most popular camera on IndieGoGo in 2023 reaches far, from Logitech

By Adam Juniper
published

It might have been a while since you first heard of the Logitech Reach SteamCam, but now it's definitely coming.

Logitech StreamCam on white
(Image credit: Logitech)

Over 2,100 backers put their money behind the IndieGoGo campaign for the Logitech Reach, which hit its target in under 5 minutes, cruised past 700% in 2 hours, and became 2023's most successful camera campaign. Now Logitech has confirmed they're moving forward to mass production of the camera.

Why so popular? The device can be adjusted with just one hand, pointing what Logitech call a premium 1080P 60fps camera (we'll have to reserve judgment until we can review it, but the brand has been good in the past as traditional webcams like Logitech C922 testament). The camera has independent vertical adjustment with 360-degrees of rotation. The optics are glass – no cheap plastics here – and lossless zoom of 4.3x is available with a physical push button.

Power is delivered over the USB-C connection so this is more-or-less a "just works" design with the ability to pivot or rotate. The camera will also boast the Logitech StreamCam functionality which allows presenters to stay in the flow of presenting (especially, perhaps, if they remember the days of overhead projectors!)

“Logitech Reach responds to the growing need for an all-encompassing sharing solution, featuring a remarkably adaptable camera,” said Michele Hermann, head of Education Solutions at Logitech. “Its user-centric design enhances the overall experience, offering a seamlessly positioned camera along multiple axes. This promotes effortless and comprehensive presentations, eliminating any potential for awkward setups.”

The Logitech Reach will command a not-inconsiderable $349.99 (£275 / AU$533) at launch and will be available directly from Logitech or retailers sometime in the summer of 2024. If you want to tool up in advance of the autumn term (yes, we know educational outfits do plan ahead), then Logitech will be happy to take your call.

If you can't wait, why not check our guide to the best document cameras, a list which the Reach will no doubt be looking for a place on!

