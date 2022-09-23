Ever since it was released in 2018, the Marc Jacobs camera bag – whose proper name is actually the Marc Jacobs Snapshot bag – has been both a runway hit and a runaway hit.

Not only did the Marc Jacobs camera bag find its way over the shoulders of countless celebrities, thanks to its wide range of colors and designs, it also made appearances on shows like Emily in Paris on Netflix, as well as on the arms of numerous content creators and influencers.

Still incredibly popular four years later, the problem is a familiar one for aficionados of designer bags: knock-offs are everywhere. From Aliexpress to eBay, the fakes pop up all over the place – and some of them are very hard to tell from the real deal.

So here are five ways you can tell if your Marc Jacobs camera bag is real or fake!

5 ways to spot a fake Marc Jacobs camera bag

1) Embossed logo on top

On top of the bag there should be an embossed version of the logo, which will say "Marc Jacobs" or "The Marc Jacobs". Some people mistakenly think the latter means that the bag is fake, but this isn't true (in and of itself); The Marc Jacobs is a simply subset of the brand, launched in 2019.

So, you're looking for either "Marc Jacobs" or "The Marc Jacobs" embossed on the top. However, if your bag doesn't have either, it's not authentic.

2) Dust bag

The bag should come with a large, sturdy, Marc Jacobs-branded drawstring dust bag. If your the dust bag is a soft folding variety, without a drawstring, unfortunately it's a knock-off.

3) Engraved branding on zips and clips

Look closely at the metal parts of the bag – the clips, zips, zippers and strap adjusters. They should all have Marc Jacobs engraving on them – and the color should be consistent (particularly noticeable with gold). In addition, the zippers should all be YKK.

4) Divider, leather patch inside

Beauty isn't just skin deep! Marc Jacobs products are just are well made inside as they are out, so check the bag's interior. There should be a dividing wall in the middle, separating the bag into two separate zipped compartments. There should also be an interior pocket, with a MJ-embossed leather tag on it.

5) Don't forget the strap

The strap is often the quickest way to tell a fake bag, and this is especially true on the Marc Jacobs camera bag. First of all it should be a thick, stiff, sturdy material; if it is soft, smooth and floppy, be suspicious. The colors should be consistent with the main color of the material and stitching of the bag itself, and the metal adjustment loops should be the same color as the zips and clips. Finally, make sure that the leather notch above the strap clip is a wide, 'squished hexagon' shape. If it's a simple rectangle, beware!

