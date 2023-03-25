The Last Of Us: see the stunning camera lenses used on the HBO series

Productions all over the world have been shot using the Cooke S4/i lenses, but the latest addition to the showreel includes HBO Max's highly popular adaptation of The Last of Us PlayStation videogame franchise.

With the first series (or part one, as the game format suggests) now concluded, Cooke Optics has provided a closer behind-the-scenes look at how its S4/i range of spherical prime lenses was the tool of choice for cinematographer, Ksenia Sereda, to bring the action of the game to life.

The Last of Us series is set in a post-apocalyptic landscape where the world has been overrun by people infected by cordyceps – now in a cannibalistic and zombie-like state, and some much worse than others, known as bloaters and clickers. These infected folk are pretty terrifying both in live-action and when playing the virtual game (especially when using a headset and sitting in the dark).

The chemistry between lead actors Pedro Pascal and Bella Ramsey, who play protagonists Joel and Ellie, is shown not only in their stellar performances but also through the technology used by the production.

Cooke lenses being used on-set during shooting of The Last of Us (Image credit: Cooke Optics, LTD)

Cooke's S4/i series comprises 18 matched focal lengths, and is designed to provide maximum performance when used at a full aperture, boasting as Cooke describes "superior control" over flares and distortion, plus spherical aberration.

The glass was paired with the Arri Alexa Mini – one of the best Netflix-approved cameras (opens in new tab) – to create the show's most captivating and intense scenes, and was used by multiple cinematographers across multiple episodes.

Cinematographer and director of photography, Ksenia Sereda, worked closely with Neil Druckmann, the writer of the original game, on episodes one, two, and eight of the series.

"I wanted to keep close-ups on the normal side and not go too long or wide with lenses because, working from the character’s perspective on the story, we needed to be able to stay close but at the same time preserve the depth of background," she told Cooke (opens in new tab).

"I also wanted to work within the range of 25mm-50mm lenses, so the challenge was: which lens won’t distort faces at 25mm; where can I come with a wide lens on the close-up without being too poppy? Cooke S4/i was an excellent choice for this."

(Image credit: Cooke)

The series has been praised for the uncanny resemblance to the cut-scenes and locations within the game, and side-by-side comparisons were shared by fans showing the attention to detail that had gone into creating the show.

"I played the game for the first time almost four years ago, and I was absolutely fascinated by its cinematic look – I wasn’t ready for how beautiful it was, the lighting was gorgeous.

"Of course, it was a lot of pressure to translate the videogame language into the TV series because it’s already beautiful and everyone, including nearly all of the crew, loved the game."

Have you seen The Last of Us yet? No spoilers but, in our opinion, it's a pretty great adaptation of the game, and so much more than your typical zombie storyline, with an intense emotional focus on the characters and how they adapt to a new world. Be sure to catch it on HBO Max in the US, and Sky Atlantic and Now TV in the UK.

