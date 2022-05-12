The iPod has been killed off after 20 years (yes, the last one had a camera)

Apple has announced it will be pulling the plug on the final iPod Touch series after over 20 years of iPods being in production. Some of you may be wondering how it's taken the company this long, and some believe it's about time.

We all knew it was inevitable for Apple to eventually stop creating the iPod, but for those of us who grew up with these devices, it doesn't hurt any less hearing of its retirement. Starting to feel old yet? So am I – and the legacy of Apple's iPod is only a few years shorter than my own age.

Apple has announced via its newsroom that it will be discontinuing the seventh-generation iPod Touch (released in 2019), its last product that includes the “iPod” name. Previous iPod models including the iPod Nano and iPod Shuffle were discontinued in 2017, but this latest axe hits harder as it marks the absolute end of iPod production with the final model discontinued.

The iPod Touch will still be available for purchase while supplies last, and as a result of these devices soon becoming limited, listings for older iPod classics in refurbished and sealed condition are popping up on eBay, with prices skyrocketing! The most expensive listing at the moment appears to be £6,295.95. ($7,677.63 / AU$11,157 approximately) for a refurbished iPod Touch 4th generation with 16GB memory.

First generation original Apple iPod, 2001 (Image credit: Apple)

The iconic iPod has been essentially made redundant through the release of Apple's latest products throughout the years – namely the iPhone. "The demise of the iPod is probably the best example of Apple not being concerned about cannibalizing its own products," said Carolina Milanesi of Creative Strategies.

Apple has without a doubt been killing its iPod range, with its phone technology enabling users to stream music services directly on their iPhones. The 2019 iPod Touch model also had the same A10 processor as the iPhone 7.

Apple iPod mini, introduced in 2004 (Image credit: Apple)

Steve Jobs debuted the original iPod in 2001 with a $399 price tag, and it was the first MP3 player that could hold up to 1,000 tracks and boasted a 10-hour battery life. The iPod Touch was designed later by the same team that invented the iPhone. In total the manufacturer released five different versions of its music player: the iPod Classic, Touch, Shuffle, Mini and Nano.

The launch of iTunes provided the music industry with a lifeline in the form of revenue for legitimately purchased downloads, in the same way that Spotify has an unlimited paid library and reduced music piracy when it first launched. Although iPods and other devices could still hold illegally downloaded files, using third-party software like Frostwire or YouTube convertors to drag music over to iTunes.

With that said, rest in peace to Apple's iPod. Thanks for the memories, and if you happen to still own an iPod Touch, Classic, Nano, Shuffle or Mini, hold onto it – it might make a great addition to a retro tech display in 20 years.

