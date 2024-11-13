The inspiring Susan Meiselas is recipient of Outstanding Contribution to Photography at Sony World Photography Awards 2025

By
published

Susan Meiselas is the current president of the Magnum Foundation and has been a prolific photojournalist for over five decades

A stripper at a New England fair
The Star, Tunbridge, Vermont, 1975 (Image credit: Susan Meiselas / Outstanding Contribution to Photography 2025)

Acclaimed documentary photographer Susan Meiselas has been awarded the prestigious Outstanding Contribution to Photography title for the Sony World Photography Awards 2025.

Meiselas has been recognized for her impact on documentary photography over the past five decades, and celebrated for her “deeply engaged approach” according to Sony.

Leonie Helm
Leonie Helm
Staff Writer

After graduating from Cardiff University with an Master's Degree in Journalism, Media and Communications Leonie developed a love of photography after taking a year out to travel around the world. 

While visiting countries such as Mongolia, Kazakhstan, Bangladesh and Ukraine with her trusty Nikon, Leonie learned how to capture the beauty of these inspiring places, and her photography has accompanied her various freelance travel features. 

As well as travel photography Leonie also has a passion for wildlife photography both in the UK and abroad. 

