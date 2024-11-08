The countdown begins! The Photography & Video Show has just announced its first set of speakers for 2025!

The countdown to the Photography and Video Show 2025 has officially begun, with the first wave of exciting guest speakers announced!

Taking place on March 8-11, 2025 at the ExCel London, The Photography & Video Show is the largest event of its kind in the UK, and presents attendees with a chance to get hands-on with the latest photo and video equipment, showcased by the biggest brands in the industry.

In addition, the show always delivers inspiring talks and workshops by some of the world's biggest talents. The first wave of guest speakers already includes everything from fashion photography to cinematic vlogging providing something for everyone.

(Image credit: Future)

Among the announced speakers is fashion and beauty photographer and leading educator – Lindsay Adler. Lindsay Adler's fashion editorials have graced the pages of the largest publications in the world including Vogue, Marie Claire, Numero, Elle, Harper’s Bazaar, and Vanity Fair. Canon recognises Adler's exceptional photography style by Canon adding her to its prestigious Explorers of Light list, while she is also a Profoto Legend of Light. She uses the platforms to share and educate.

I highly recommend attending a Lindsay Adler talk as she has a wealth of technical knowledge, from lighting to posing and everything in between. Seeing a demonstration firsthand will undoubtedly let you leave with some additional knowledge (and perhaps help you decide what to add to your kit bag!)

Another name on the list is Scott Kelby, a photographer, educator, and author of over 100 books! These books cover instructional editing manuals for Lightroom and Photoshop, photographic techniques, and his landmark book The Digital Photography Book, the top-selling book on digital photography ever.

Canadian photographer and adventurer David duChemin has also been announced. His stunning photography focuses on the wilder side of life, from the local Canadian wildlife of bears, wolves, and eagles to the shepherds in the mountains of Lesotho. David duChemin features on the latest The Photography & Video Show Podcast where he discusses his practice in greater detail!

Get the Digital Camera World Newsletter The best camera deals, reviews, product advice, and unmissable photography news, direct to your inbox! Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Other speakers announced include Tamara Gabriel, Belinda Richards, Gareth Davies, and Khandie Rees. The Photography & Video Show website features the full list of speakers so far, and it is the place to be for staying updated with future announcements.

March will be here before we know it so make sure you head over to the website and get your tickets, and as always, students go free!

(Image credit: Future)

The Photography & Video Show 2025 will showcase some of the latest cameras from Sony, Fujifilm, Canon, and Nikon, not to mention hundreds of other brands!