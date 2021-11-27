The best Black Friday memory card deals

Black Friday camera deals keep on coming, and they’re going to be around for the rest of the weekend.

But now could be the perfect time to expand your arsenal of memory cards, as there are some terrific Black Friday discounts available, covering most of the popular formats.

From tried and tested UHS-I and UHS-II SD cards to microSD and the increasingly popular CFexpress, here’s our pick of the best deals right now.

Back to memory cards though, whether you prefer packing smaller capacity cards and changing them regularly, or just maxing out one large card that can capture all the stills and video you could possibly need it to, read on to find a storage solution to suit your needs…

Black Friday memory card deals: US

PNY 512GB UHS-I SDXC card| PNY 512GB UHS-I SDXC card| was $84.99 | NOW $64.99

Save $20 Grab a huge 512GB SD card with respectable 100MB/s read and 90MB/s write speeds for just $65 this Black Friday - that's simply stunning value.

US DEAL @ B&H

PNY 1TB UHS-I SDXC card| PNY 1TB UHS-I SDXC card| was $209.99 | NOW $167.99

Save $42 Load your camera up with 1 TERABYTE of storage for way less than 200 bucks - sounds too good to be true, but the dream can be a reality right now thanks to this awesome deal at B&H - don't miss out!

US DEAL @ B&H

Lexar 128GB 1667x UHS-II SDXC card| Lexar 128GB 1667x UHS-II SDXC card| was $49.99 | NOW $29.99

Save $20 UHS-II SD cards are considerably faster than their older, cheaper UHS-I stablemates. With 250MB/s read and 120MB/s write rates, this Lexar card offers incredible performance for just $30!

US DEAL @ B&H

Lexar 256GB 1667x UHS-II SDXC card| Lexar 256GB 1667x UHS-II SDXC card| was $99.99 | NOW $59.54

Save $40.45 Here's another super-fast UHS-II SD card from respected brand Lexar, this time with double the capacity of the version above. Same superb speed ratings, same amazing price per gigabyte, just with twice as much room for images and videos - win!

US DEAL @ B&H

Lexar Professional 1667x 256GB SDXC UHS-II Card | Lexar Professional 1667x 256GB SDXC UHS-II Card | was $87.99 | NOW $59.54

Save $28.45! A perfect balance of speed, capacity and pricing, this 256GB UHS-II SDXC card can still run at up to 250MB/s, but is significantly cheaper than Lexar's 2000x SD cards, making it a real steal for the money.

US DEAL

Lexar Professional 2000x 64GB SDXC UHS-II Card | Lexar Professional 2000x 64GB SDXC UHS-II Card | was $84.32 | NOW $59.99

Save $24.33! You can never have too many memory cards for your camera, and it makes sense to get a speedy one to ensure lag-free burst shooting and fast transfer speeds. With a 300MB/s max read rate and V90 video speed rating, this UHS-II SDXC card from Lexar is a great buy, and great value this Black Friday.

US DEAL

Lexar Professional 2000x 128GB SDXC UHS-II Card | Lexar Professional 2000x 128GB SDXC UHS-II Card | was $137.99 | NOW $99.99

Save $38! Under $100 for a super-fast 128GB UHS-II SDXC card from a respected brand is cracking deal if you're after extra camera storage that doesn't sacrifice speed.

US DEAL

SanDisk 128GB Extreme Pro CompactFlash card| SanDisk 128GB Extreme Pro CompactFlash card| was $159.99 | NOW $89.99

Save $70 If you're still rocking a camera that takes CompactFlash cards, then treat it to this high-capacity and super-fast offering from SanDisk. 160MB/s read and 150MB/s write rates are super-high, while the price tag is super-low for this capacity/quality.

US DEAL @ B&H

SanDisk 128GB Extreme PRO CFexpress Card Type B | SanDisk 128GB Extreme PRO CFexpress Card Type B | was $179.99 | NOW $149.99

Save $30! Deals on CFexpress cards are still rare, so a $30 discount on a big-brand SanDisk card is not to be sniffed at. With read/write speeds of 1700/1200MB/s respectively, you should be able to comfortably max out your camera's image or video capture settings.

US DEAL

Silicon Power 256GB CFexpress Type B card| Silicon Power 256GB CFexpress Type B card| was $204.99 | NOW $179.99

Save $25 on a CFexpress card that was already incredible value at its normal price! For this money you'd normally expect a 128GB CFexpress card, but here you've got twice that capacity, and with read/write speeds clocking in at a healthy 1700/1500MB/s respectively, you don't even have to sacrifice any performance.

US DEAL @ B&H

SanDisk 400GB Ultra microSDXC UHS-I Memory Card | SanDisk 400GB Ultra microSDXC UHS-I Memory Card | was $48.99| NOW $38.99

Save $10! Get a $10 discount on what was already a very well priced microSD card - great for drones, action cameras, or expanding the storage of an Android phone.

US DEAL

Kingston 256GB UHS-II SDXC card & reader| Kingston 256GB UHS-II SDXC card & reader| was $237.99 | NOW $197.99

Save $40 Boasting incredible speed ratings of 300MB/s read and 260MB/s write, this UHS-II SD card is one of the fastest you can buy. It even comes with its own compact SD card reader, making the already low $198 deal price even more amazing.

US DEAL @ B&H

Black Friday memory card deals: UK

Lexar Professional 633x 1TB SDXC UHS-I | £128.95 Lexar Professional 633x 1TB SDXC UHS-I | £128.95

This is a great price at Amazon for a one terabyte SD card - and the best we have seen for this particular Lexar option with a very decent 95 MB/s transfer speed, and a V30 video rating.

SanDisk Extreme Pro 128GB microSDXC | was £23.21 | now £18.99 SanDisk Extreme Pro 128GB microSDXC | was £23.21 | now £18.99

Save £4.32 on this 170MB/s Class 10 card that comes with Rescue Pro Deluxe data recovery software.