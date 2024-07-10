The Apple iPhone 16 Pro and Pro Max will have more in common than before

Four Apple iPhone 15 Pro Max handsets in each of the available colors

After a disappointingly quiet few months in the iPhone 16 rumor mill, one has just dropped, and it’s all about the camera.

Back in April the only rumor circling around about the newest iPhone was that its lens was going to have a coating that will reduce lens flare .

Not exactly exciting.

The major difference between the previously released iPhone 15 Pro Max , and the iPhone 15 , was the lack of tetra–prism lens, as well as size and price.

However, reliable analyst Ming-Chi Kuo has now claimed that the tetra–prism lens that is currently only in the iPhone 15 Pro Max, will be available in both the iPhone 16, and the iPhone 16 Pro Max, potentially with a 5x optical zoom camera.

In a post on Medium, Ming-Chi Kuo refers to Largan, which makes lenses for Apple. Kuo says, “Apple is Largan’s largest customer, and Largan is also Apple’s largest lens supplier. Therefore, the quote likely refers to the fact that the new iPhone 16 Pro and Pro Max will have a tetra–prism camera in 2H24 (while only the iPhone 15 Pro Max had this camera in 2H23).”

The report also adds that we shouldn’t get our hopes up for any changes to the tetra–prism camera from the 15 models, when the two 16 models likely drop this September.

It says:

“The tetra–prism camera specifications for the iPhone 16 Pro and Pro Max are identical to those for the iPhone 15 Pro Max, and the Largan shipment price has not changed.”

Speaking to Forbes last year , Apple explained “unequivocally” that the disparity between the two 15s was down to their size: “the smaller iPhone 15 Pro didn’t physically have the size for the bigger zoom.”

The iPhone 15 Pro only has a 3x zoom, compared to the 5x zoom of the 15 Pro Max. Since the 16 Pro models are forecast to be slightly bigger, it’s possible there may be room for a 5x zoom in both.

“It would make a lot of sense for Apple to include the 5x zoom if it can,” wrote David Phelan for Forbes, “it’s a highly effective feature and many iPhone 15 Pro users would have wanted it, but demurred at the way the Max phone stretches your pocket (physically and financially).”

