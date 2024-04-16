Any excitement at this iPhone 16 Pro rumor suggests the phone era has ended!

By Adam Juniper
published

Speculation about new lens coatings for the iPhone 16 Pro might be a sign that innovation has hit the wall at Apple!

iPhone 16 with shutter button simulated image being used to take photo
(Image credit: Future)

The latest iPhone 16 rumor I read about was not an exciting new camera, I was not a new feature, the ability to fold, or perhaps a holographic projector. It was not even a new button (though that has been talked about for the iPhone 16 series). No, it was that the lens will have a coating which will reduce lens flare. If that is the sort of exciting new feature we can expect in a generation of phone then perhaps the time has come to stop being excited about new Apple phones at all.

There are lots of iPhone users, and there are lots of people devoted to sharing information about the next products from Apple. There is a claim posted on a Korean blogging service Naver, which says "Apple is said to be testing a camera lens with a new coating technology for use in the next iPhone Pro model.* Additional introduction of new ALD atomic layer deposition (ALD) equipment. This is expected to improve photo quality, including reducing flare."

Adam Juniper
Adam Juniper
Managing Editor

With over 20 years of expertise as a tech journalist, Adam brings a wealth of knowledge across a vast number of product categories, including timelapse cameras, home security cameras, NVR cameras, photography books, webcams, 3D printers and 3D scanners, borescopes, radar detectors… and, above all, drones. 


Adam is our resident expert on all aspects of camera drones and drone photography, from buying guides on the best choices for aerial photographers of all ability levels to the latest rules and regulations on piloting drones. 


He is the author of a number of books including The Complete Guide to Drones, The Smart Smart Home Handbook, 101 Tips for DSLR Video and The Drone Pilot's Handbook

