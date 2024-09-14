Tecno Phantom V Flip 2 and Fold 2 launch with mighty cameras and huge batteries

By
published

While foldables typically have pared-back hardware, Tecno's new Phantom V Fold 2 packs Z Fold 6-beating camera specs

An image of the Tecno Phantom V Fold 2
(Image credit: Tecno)

Tecno has been rising the ranks of smartphone camera makers over the last few years, and the Phantom V Fold 2 looks like the most exciting Tecno handset to date. Launching alongside the V Flip 2, the phones are loaded up with 50MP cameras and dual-screen designs, and are expected to undercut the foldable establishment when pricing is announced.

With Tecno phones typically available in Africa, the brand impressed us with its Camon 30 Premier, its first camera system to feature a periscope camera. Paired with a strong 50MP primary camera and mighty MediaTek internals, the Camon 30 series achieved a level of user experience we hadn't seen from the smartphone maker before.

Image 1 of 2
An image of the Tecno Phantom V Fold 2
(Image credit: Tecno)

Basil Kronfli
Basil Kronfli

Basil Kronfli is a freelance technology journalist, consultant, and content creator. He trained in graphic design and started his career at Canon Europe before moving into journalism. Basil is also experienced in video production, independently running the YouTube channel TechEdit, and during his time at Future, he worked alongside the Digital Camera World team as a senior video producer. 

