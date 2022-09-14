Tasty teaser: Google advertises the upcoming Pixel 7 with chips!

The smartphone industry has been racing ahead in the last few months. In August, there was the Samsung Unpacked (opens in new tab) event which saw the launch of the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 4 and Z Fold 4, followed by the much-anticipated iPhone 14 event (opens in new tab) in early September. Now Google has started a creative, and a little crazy, promotional campaign for the upcoming Pixel 7 line-up (opens in new tab) in Japan.

The fun campaign uses chips (crisps, if you're a UK reader) as the marketing ploy. The campaign teases the Pixel 7's colors as chip flavors, consisting of Snow Cheese (Snow color), Hazel Onion (Hazel color), Salty Lemon (Lemongrass color), and Obsidian Pepper (Obsidian color). The race for the best camera phone (opens in new tab) is on!

#GooglePixel7 & 7 Pro で、あなたも #TeamPixel に。家族や友人と楽しめる 4 つの味の #Googleチップス を、抽選で 2,000 名様にお届け！応募期間は 9/23 (金) 18 時まで♪応募はこちら ⇒ https://t.co/bmpLwUE8TMSeptember 13, 2022 See more

Google has actually made the chips too, and people in Japan have a chance to win one of 2,000 boxes by entering the #GoogleChips challenge by September 23. We love that the boxes are designed with the Pixel 7 / Pixel 7 Pro visor and imagine that’ll be very collectible. We only wish this campaign was worldwide.

Google Pixel 7 and Pixel 7 Pro: What we know

(Image credit: 9to5google.com)

(opens in new tab)

The Silicon Valley giant has now set a date to officially announce (opens in new tab) the Pixel 7 and 7 Pro – October 6, at 10 AM ET. This makes sense, as last year's Google Pixel 6 Pro (opens in new tab) was also announced in October.

As well as announcing a date for the official unveiling, Google has let us know that the name of the new chipset at the heart of the Pixel 7 and Pixel 7 Pro won’t be called the Tensor 2 as widely assumed but the Tensor G2 instead. We’re assuming the G stands for Google in the chip name but we have to wait until launch to be sure.

Last week, Google also revealed the colorways for the upcoming camera phones: the Pixel 7 will be available in Obsidian, Lemongrass, and Snow and the Pixel 7 Pro will come in Obsidian, Hazel, and Snow – as per the chips!

Thanks to Google offering an unexpected first look at the Pixel 7 and Pixel 7 Pro at Google I/O 2022, we also know we will see the same lovely aluminum and glass build as the Pixel 6 series. However the Pixel 7 and Pixel 7 Pro will see the camera bar covered in aluminum (rather than being mainly glass), which should certainly provide better durability.

(Image credit: 9to5google.com)

(opens in new tab)

Google Pixel 7 displays leaked

The Pixel 7 looks set to be a touch smaller than the Pixel 6 (opens in new tab) with the display being 1mm narrower and 2mm shorter. Meanwhile, the Pixel 7 Pro’s display is unchanged in size compared to the Pixel 6 Pro (opens in new tab), we are expecting the phone size to be identical. However, the Pixel 7 Pro's display is rumored to have a native

Intel coming from 9to5Google says (opens in new tab) that the Pixel 7 and Pixel 7 Pro will use tweaked versions of the displays found in the Pixel 6 series. The screen leak from 9to5Google comes via code discovered in the Android Open Source Project, revealing the displays being used on the Pixel 7 series. This shows that Google has created two new display drivers – these are tagged as “C10” and “P10” – thought to be abbreviations of the alleged Cheetah and Panther codenames for the Pixel 7 and 7 Pro.

According to the leak, the Pixel 7 will feature a 1080 x 2400 display, which can run at up to 90Hz and the larger Pixel 7 Pro will have a 1440 x 3120 display that goes up to a 120Hz refresh rate. Sound familiar? Yep, these are the specs as seen in the 2021 Pixel 6 series - this isn’t necessarily a bad thing however as Google made a big step-up with the Pixel 6 generation, taking their top tier option from 90Hz up to 120Hz, and using a curved display.

Looking at the code, 9to5Google also found it pointed towards the new phones using identical Samsung panels — S6E3FC3 and S6E3HC3, respectively — as their predecessors, which would make the display specs even more likely to be correct.

The Pixel 7 looks set to be a touch smaller than the Pixel 6 (opens in new tab) – the display is 1mm narrower and 2mm shorter. Meanwhile, the Pixel 7 Pro’s display is unchanged in size compared to the Pixel 6 Pro (opens in new tab), we are expecting the phone size to be identical. However, the Pixel 7 Pro's display is rumored to have a native 1080p mode, which should improve battery saving in Low Power Mode.

If you want to keep up with the latest releases from Google, check out the best Google phones (opens in new tab), or the best iPhone for photography (opens in new tab) if you're an Apple fan.