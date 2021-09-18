Take your iPhone movies to the next level with the Shiftcam ProGrip

People say the best camera is the one that is always with you, and for most of us that's our phone. Providing that feeling of familiarity and control when holding your camera, ProGrip closes the gap between mobile and camera photography.

The minimalistic but thoroughly thought-out design of the new ProGrip by Shiftcam will have you instantly feeling like a pro shooter the next time you're creating movies with you iPhone, and better still; you'll now never run our of juice with its built in powerbank which will wirelessly charge your phone leaving you to concentrate on great content creation.

(Image credit: Future)

The signature ProGrip curve is designed to cater to length of each finger, creating a stronger grip. You can also switch hassle-free between landscape and portrait due to it's built-in rotating arm without changing your grip. So if you're keen on shooting upright reels for your Instagram then things just became a lot easier.

The grip handle itself also doubles up as a stand, so if you want to film yourself talking to camera or shooting a demonstration to your followers this is a great option to have.

(Image credit: Future)

The ProGrip also allows you to trigger your camera into shooting movies (or photos) with it's built-in wireless bluetooth trigger. So no more fumbling about trying to hit record on the screen losing the first few seconds to some shaky shots while you steady yourself. It also comes equipped with a coldshoe mount perfect for a microphone or small light.

(Image credit: Future)

The ProGrip is is a multifunctional Battery Grip that could change your mobile photography and videography. And everyone has a special story to share with the world. The ProGrip will be available in two colors, Charcoal and Putty and you can grab yours for £129.99 (ext $177) from Shiftcam and start your journey to take over TikTok with super smooth videos!

