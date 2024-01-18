Take your best-ever images! N-Photo 159 on sale today

The February 2024 issue hits the newsstands on 18 January – let's take a peek inside the only mag for Nikon nuts…

Welcome to the first edition of N-Photo of 2024! As we settle into the new year, it’s time to re-invigorate our photography, and to that end James Paterson sets 24 photo challenges for you to try over the next 12 months, from ideas to shoot at home to those designed to get you out and about with your Nikon

Our apprentice undergoes her own personal challenge, stepping firmly outside her comfort zone to sneak surreptitious snaps of strangers on a candid street shoot in London, under the watchful eye of pro photographer Lucy Hamidzadeh. 

In our Gear section, we turn the spotlight on to a selection of speedlights to add anything from a blip of fill to a blast of overpowering flash to your shots, plus we have in-depth reviews of Nikon’s super-light Z 600mm f/6.3 S VR super-tele prime, with its clever phase fresnel optics that enable an ultra-compact design, and Tamron’s fast and versatile 35-150mm f/2-2.8, which blurs the boundaries between standard and telephoto zooms. 

We meet with Swedish astrophotographer Göran Strand in the N-Photo interview, to learn how his fascination with space turned into a career. And commercial photography graduate Shelby Nolan-Hoare tells how a uni fashion shoot assignment led to an award-winning image. 

And our photo projects include capturing misty scenic shots, outdoor portraits, indoor architecture and the magic of mushrooms!

Where to find N-Photo magazine

