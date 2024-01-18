Take your best-ever images! N-Photo 159 on sale today

Welcome to the first edition of N-Photo of 2024! As we settle into the new year, it’s time to re-invigorate our photography, and to that end James Paterson sets 24 photo challenges for you to try over the next 12 months, from ideas to shoot at home to those designed to get you out and about with your Nikon.

Our apprentice undergoes her own personal challenge, stepping firmly outside her comfort zone to sneak surreptitious snaps of strangers on a candid street shoot in London, under the watchful eye of pro photographer Lucy Hamidzadeh.

In our Gear section, we turn the spotlight on to a selection of speedlights to add anything from a blip of fill to a blast of overpowering flash to your shots, plus we have in-depth reviews of Nikon’s super-light Z 600mm f/6.3 S VR super-tele prime, with its clever phase fresnel optics that enable an ultra-compact design, and Tamron’s fast and versatile 35-150mm f/2-2.8, which blurs the boundaries between standard and telephoto zooms.

We meet with Swedish astrophotographer Göran Strand in the N-Photo interview, to learn how his fascination with space turned into a career. And commercial photography graduate Shelby Nolan-Hoare tells how a uni fashion shoot assignment led to an award-winning image.

And our photo projects include capturing misty scenic shots, outdoor portraits, indoor architecture and the magic of mushrooms!

(Image credit: Future)

N-Photo: The Nikon Magazine is a monthly magazine that's written by Nikon enthusiasts for Nikon enthusiasts, you can be sure that all the content is 100% relevant to you! So for the best Nikon-focused news, reviews, projects, and a whole lot more, subscribe to N-Photo today – with our unmissable subs deal!

Check out our latest subscription offer!

Where to find N-Photo magazine

So rush down to your newsagent today. Or ever better, why not subscribe with this fantastic deal to a print edition, and have the magazine delivered to your door every month?

Alternatively, we have a number of different digital options available, including:

• Apple app (for iPad or iPhone)

• Zinio app (multi-platform app for desktop or smartphone)

• Pocket Mags (for Android devices)

• Readly (all-you-can-eat digital magazine subscription service)

(Image credit: Future)

If you wanted a printed version of any of our most recent issues we have a selection of back issues to choose from in our online store.

Subscription deals: Our guide to the best photo magazines