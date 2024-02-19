Take flight this President's Day with this MASSIVE DJI Avata drone discount

If you have always wanted to take to the skies and capture amazing FPV video content with some of the best camera drones on the market, well now might just be your chance as this Presidents' Day you can grab the DJI Avata Explorer Combo with Goggles Integra with a MASSIVE $389 discount at B&H - that matching its Black Friday price back in November!

DJI Avata Explorer Combo + Goggles Integra| was $1,270 |Now $889

SAVE $389 at B&H. If you've always wanted to take to the skies and capture immersive FPV video content this drone ticks all the boxes with Ultra-Wide 4K100p Stabilized Video recording.

The Explorer bundle includes the Integra goggles, providing a captivating drone cockpit experience, despite being the more affordable option, these goggles feature OLED displays and exude a premium quality unmatched by many other FPV goggles on the market.

The Avata was even liked by our resident drone expert Adam Juniper when reviewing the DJI Avata he said: "It’s easy to love the robust (I checked!) DJI Avata, which makes the joys of FPV flight something accessible."

So whether your a seasoned drone professional or a total beginner looking to take their first steps into FPV drones, the DJI Avata is the perfect choice from the leading name in drones!



