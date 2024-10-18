T1.5 full-frame cine lenses for less than $1,000! Thypoch introduces the Simera-C Series

By
published

These new lenses by Thypoch might be the best value-for-money cine lenses I have ever seen!

Thypoch Simera-C series
(Image credit: Thypoch)

Thypoch has launched a new range of full frame T1.5 cinema lenses based on its successful Simera photography lenses – and on paper, they are the best value-for-money cine lenses I have ever seen.

Cinema equipment generally comes with a higher price tag compared to photography equipment. However, thanks to recent technological advancements, the prices have started to become more affordable. The new Simera-C cine lenses from Thypoch are a great example of this trend but take it one step further!

Kalum Carter
Kalum Carter
Staff Writer

Kalum Carter is a photographer, photo editor and writer based in the UK, and for almost a decade he has worked with brands and publications to create, edit, and sequence imagery. Having recently graduated with a Master's Degree in Photography from the University of the West of England (UWE), Kalum joined Digital Camera World as a Staff Writer, covering news, reviews, and his biggest passion – photography books! 

Kalum's photography has been published and exhibited around the world, and he continues to photograph on a project-by-project basis. He is currently working on a personal project capturing the people and landscape of Gower, South Wales. Currently untitled, this body of work will be exhibited for the National Trust later this year.   

 

