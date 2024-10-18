T1.5 full-frame cine lenses for less than $1,000! Thypoch introduces the Simera-C Series

Thypoch has launched a new range of full frame T1.5 cinema lenses based on its successful Simera photography lenses – and on paper, they are the best value-for-money cine lenses I have ever seen.

Cinema equipment generally comes with a higher price tag compared to photography equipment. However, thanks to recent technological advancements, the prices have started to become more affordable. The new Simera-C cine lenses from Thypoch are a great example of this trend but take it one step further!

(Image credit: Thypoch)

The Simera-C lenses are designed in collaboration between Thypoch and its parent company, cinema lens manufacturer Dzofilm, with the aim of setting the new standard in cine lenses.

The Simera-C full-frame lenses currently consist of 28mm, 35mm, 50mm, and 75mm primes, with a 21mm scheduled for release soon. The lenses share the same optics formula as the Simera photo lenses, carrying the same image quality and character for which the photo range is now renowned.

(Image credit: Thypoch)

One change to the design, however, is the addition of two further iris blades taking the total to sixteen. This creates a more circular aperture diaphragm, resulting in rounder and smoother bokeh. Coupled with the exceptionally wide T1.5 aperture, this can facilitate impressive subject separation and beautiful focus fall-off.

First unveiled at IBC 2024, the new series has been developed to be the most compact T1.5 line on the market. The weight of the range ranges from 390-470g, providing easy maneuverability and versatility for gimbal and handheld shooting.

The lenses are built with aspherical, extra-low dispersion, and high refractive index elements – meaning that they are capable of capturing high image quality, which is important when filming in higher resolutions of 8K. The refractive element also aids in combating unwanted lens flares and ghosting.

Simera-C, super compact and highly affordable cine lens, marks our new foray into filmmaking. - YouTube Watch On

Uniformity is a must among cine lens ranges, and the Simera-C series considers this by implementing the same focus throw of 210º and an identical gear ring position. This facilitates a smoother and more efficient workflow when swapping lenses in gimbals or sliders. The 28mm, 35mm and 50mm also possess the same 67mm filter thread for additional cross-compatibility of gear.

Available to preorder now in Sony E-mount, the Simera-C lenses are available individually for $879 (approximately £675 / AU$1,310) or in a set of four for $3,169 (£3,430 / AU$4,725). Shipping is expected to start in mid-November.

As predominantly a photographer who is branching out into filmmaking and in need of affordable cine lenses, this release is rather exciting to me. Although we haven't yet got our hands on these lenses for testing, the proven quality of the Simera photo range installs confidence that the Cine line will perform just as efficiently while adding cinema features.

