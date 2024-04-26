Super affordable Viltrox 40mm AF lens is now available for Nikon shooters

By Gareth Bevan
published

Budget lens specialist Viltrox has a new autofocus-equipped 40mm lens for Nikon mirrorless photographers

Viltrox AF 40mm f/2.5 Z lens being pulled out of a bag on a park bench
(Image credit: Viltrox)

Viltrox has been steadily making quality lenses for super affordable prices for a while now, and our reviewer Matthew Richards can't get enough of them, even giving the Viltrox AF 27mm F1.2 Pro a coveted five-star rating in his review.

This new Viltrox AF 40mm f/2.5 Z lens is a little different – it is smaller, lighter, and even cheaper than Viltrox's Pro lenses. In fact, it looks like an outright bargain at just $158 / £130. There are some compromises to be made though to get to this more affordable price, with the most obvious being in the maximum aperture, which is decently wide, but slightly pedestrian for a short prime at f/2.5.

