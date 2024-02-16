Super 16 is back with this pocket-sized cinema camera!

You may remember the name Octopus Cinema after it started to develop a revolutionary new semi-modular cinema camera that enabled users to swap camera sensors. That camera, now known as the Octopus 8K LF, was also unique in revealing the components of the camera and from which manufacturers each part came, enabling further modification.

Octopus Cinema continues to push the boundaries of cinema cameras by teasing a prototype not much larger than a GoPro 12. The Octopus16 is a cinema camera designed with a nod to the visual storytelling of Super 16 film cameras, created with a Super 16 format UHD-4K CMOS sensor with a true 16-bit sensor readout. Images of the prototype have been released and the size is smaller than any of the best cine cameras on the market.

When it comes to imaging, retro is back. We have seen an increase in photographers being drawn to the film-like aesthetic, and most recently in cinematography with the release of the Kodak Super8. The Octopus16 continues this trend but in an unbelievably small package.

Measuring just 80 x 80 x 50mm and weighing less than 400g, the Octopus16 is tiny. The camera is still very much in development, and it has been noted that the current model is only powered via USB, and a battery plate is still to be added (which may increase its dimensions).

The current demand for smaller cameras that enable quick and easy content creation is high, and this camera may just be the answer. Octopus Cinema has a desire to make cinema cameras more accessible and affordable, with rumors stating that the Octopus16 could be released for under $1,000 / £800 / AU$1,500, which for a cinema camera of any standard is an unbelievable price.

In addition to being extremely lightweight and portable, the performance also promises to impress – and the sample footage is quite staggering for a camera no larger than an apple. The pocket-sized cine camera enables 4K internal RAW recording, with Octopus stating that it is currently doing so with uncompressed CinemaDNG to internal CFexpress cards. Other features include a touchscreen LCD, liquid heat pipes for silent cooling, and HDMI output.

In its current state the Octopus16 has a C-mount, which is typically found on older 16mm cameras, meaning older vintage film lenses can add to the nostalgic storytelling aesthetic that makes the Super 16 format shine. Octopus being Octopus, however, there are screw holes that would enable users to install additional lens mounts.

The Octopus16 is a really exciting concept and it is evident that the team is extremely passionate about both cinema and design. The camera would offer a lot of value to creators but unfortunately, at present, there is no release schedule for it coming to market – if it does so at all. Until then, you can follow along with the progress of the Octopus16 on Octopus Cinema's Instagram page.

