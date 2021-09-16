Stunning solar eclipse photo wins Astronomy Photographer of the Year

Discover the winners of the Royal Observatory Greenwich's Astronomy Photographer of the Year 2021
(Image credit: Jeffrey Lovelace / Royal Observatory Greenwich)
The winners of the biggest annual competition for astrophotographers has been announced.
The Royal Observatory Greenwich's Insight Investment Astronomy Photographer of the Year competition is in its thirteenth year. It showcases the world's best space photography, from mesmerizsing images of distant planets to powerful stellar skyscapes. This year the contest received over 4,500 entries from 75 countries.
BBC Sky at Night Magazine’s ArtEditor Steve Marsh, who is also a judge for the competition, said: “From stunning new takes on our own solar system to new views of our galaxy and the wider universe and poignant reflections of our place in the cosmos. The 2021 competition has once again upheld astrophotographers strive for excellence and innovation during an incredibly challenging year for the world."
Overall winner: Shuchang Dong
Chinese photographer Shuchang Dong with his astounding image of the annular solar eclipse, The Golden Ring, is the Overall Winner of the contest. As well as securing the £10,000 top prize, his image takes pride of place in the Astronomy Photographer of the Year 13 exhibition.
The photograph depicts the annular solar eclipse that occurred on 21 June 2020 in a powerful and atmospheric composition.
Competition judge László Francsics said: “Perfection and simplicity, that can lead to a winner image. The square crop has a tension with the mystic ring, and the misty bluish sky is the complementary of the yellow ring."
Other winning images from other categories and special prizes include the mesmerising Aurora dance taken from the bridge of a ship by the Third Officer Dmitrii Rybalka (Russia), who was on watch duty that night... Scroll down to see the showcase of other shots winning shots.
Young Competition category winner
Another notable entry is fifteen-year-old Zhipu Wang's image – he took home the top prize in the Young Competition category for his astonishing composition of the Sun, the Moon and the planets of the Solar System.
Competition judge Dr Sheila Kanani said: “As a planetary scientist I applaud the work that has gone into creating this photo. I really like the composition with the moon on the right-hand side too!”
Our Sun category
Winner and Overall Winner: Shuchang Dong with The Golden Ring. Judge László Francsics described it as a true masterpiece.
Runner up:
Highly commended:
Aurorae category
Winner:
Highly commended:
Galaxies category
Winner and overall winner:
Zhong Wu (China) with The Milky Ring - the wonderful square cropped image (featured previously).
Runner-Up:
Highly Commended:
Our Moon category
Winner:
Runner-up:
Highly commended:
People and Space category
Winner:
Runner-up:
Highly commended:
Planets, Comets and Asteroids category
Winner:
Runner-up:
Highly commended:
Skyscapes category
Winner:
Runner-up:
Highly commended:
Stars and Nebulae category
Winner:
Runner-up:
Highly commended:
This year’s contest winners and a selection of previous winners will be published in the competition’s official book (costing £25), available for pre-order exclusively at the Royal Museums Greenwich Shop and goes on sale from 30 September.
If you'd like to enter the competition next year, you can find more information at www.rmg.co.uk.
