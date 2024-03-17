Stunning image of flying bat scoops LCE Photographer of the Year 2024

£12,000 of prizes given away at awards ceremony at The Photography & Video Show
(Image credit: Marilyn Taylor)
The inaugural winners of the LCE Photographer of the Year were announced today at The Photography & Video Show - with a stunning image of a bat caught in mid-flight at night winning the overall prize for Marilyn Taylor. She wins £5,000 of vouchers to spend at leading UK photo retailer London Camera Exchange.
Shot with an OM System OM-1, the stunning image was taken in at a remote location in northern Costa Rica in December 2022. "It was dark, so it was very difficult to see these tiny bats flying like ghosts", explains Marliyn.
We could only photograph for a short time as they soon flew off somewhere else. This was probably one of the most interesting ‘shoots’ I’ve ever been on - it was absolutely fascinating. The fact that I got a couple of super images out of it was a terrific bonus".
Marilyn picked up a flyer about the competition in an LCE store whilst buying a second camera body, and entered ten different categories in the competition.
There were nearly 13,000 entries in the 2024 competition, with a staggering 7,000 votes for the People's Choice category - which was won by Patrick Pfirrmann for his travel image of yaks and a sherpa coming around a corner on a path in the Himalayas. He wins a £500 voucher to spend at LCE.
In addition the 13 category winners also win a £500 voucher. Their winning images can be seen below:
