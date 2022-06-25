Still doubt the power of phone cameras? Check out Brent Hall's stunning photos

Using his Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra, Brent shoots everything from the Milky Wayto the stunning landscapes of New Mexico

mobile photography
(Image credit: Brent Hall)

Phone cameras are so good these days that professional photographers often use them alongside traditional cameras. Brent Hall, owner of Light Bender Visuals, is one such photographer who sees the benefit of shooting with a phone. With a passion for adventure and the outdoors, he shoots incredible landscapes all over the world using his handset. 

Although Brent has one of the best camera phones (opens in new tab), he doesn’t shoot on it exclusively – though he will often make a point to use it alongside his other cameras. He currently uses a Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra which has a remarkable 108MP main camera as well as two 10MP telephoto cameras and a 40MP front wide camera (along with a 12MP ultra-wide rear camera). 

With these incredible specs, he is able to shoot the Milky Way and showcase the natural beauty of New Mexico, USA, where he lives using nothing but the camera in his pocket.

(Image credit: Brent Hall)
(opens in new tab)

“I started realizing the power of phone photography when the Galaxy Note 8 came out. That was a first for me as a professional photographer – having multiple lenses on the phone and a pretty good Pro Mode let me really take control of creating images.”

Using your phone to take photos can really streamline the process, and there are so many good editing apps that you can do it all from your palm – there’s no need to transfer big files or convert from RAW to JPEG, which will save you time. 

Some of the best photo apps (opens in new tab) such as Lightroom Mobile, Snapseed and Expert RAW will enable you to give your images a really professional finish by adjusting things like brightness, contrast, and saturation. You can even apply a color grade for that cinematic feel. 

(Image credit: Brent Hall)
(opens in new tab)

If you’re into photography, regardless of whether you own a camera or not, smartphones have made the art form more accessible for everyone. While some old-fashioned photographers may argue that it’s taking away from the pros, Brent is very much a supporter of people getting into photography this way.

“I think it’s amazing that smartphones are getting so innovative with their cameras, sensors and capabilities. It really helps bring out the creativity in everyone. It drastically lowers that traditional monetary barrier to entry for photography in that you don’t have to run out and buy a camera body with different lenses and computers and expensive editing software just to get started. All that stuff is in your pocket now, and it’s fantastic.”

(Image credit: Brent Hall)
(opens in new tab)

(Image credit: Brent Hall )
(opens in new tab)

(Image credit: Brent Hall)

(Image credit: Brent Hall)
(opens in new tab)

Hannah Rooke

Having studied Journalism and Public Relations at the University of the West of England Hannah developed a love for photography through a module on photojournalism. She specializes in Portrait, Fashion and lifestyle photography but has more recently branched out in the world of stylized product photography. For the last 3 years Hannah has worked at Wex Photo Video as a Senior Sales Assistant using her experience and knowledge of cameras to help people buy the equipment that is right for them. With 5 years experience working with studio lighting, Hannah has run many successful workshops teaching people how to use different lighting setups.

