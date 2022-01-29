Special edition Leica S3 in red colorway limited to just 10 cameras worldwide

Leica is known for having limited editions of its classic M rangefinder cameras, both commercially and for special limited edition projects with various luxury fashion houses, photographers and celebrities.

However, it is now time for its medium format S range to carry on that extremely limited (and no doubt exceptionally expensive) tradition, with the 64MP Leica S3 now coming in the form of the Leica S3 Edition Sandro Miller, which was first revealed on the Facebook page of the Leica Store Lisse in the Netherlands.

This Edition Sandro Miller is a bright red S3, with a small limited run of just 10 units worldwide. This collaboration with Leica first came with form of a book featuring the photographer's work, Death In the Desert, which detailed his covid experience. The entire book was shot on the Leica medium format S range system, resulting in greatly detailed photographs.

The book has been out for a while, and now the collaboration between Leica and Miller continues in the limited edition camera. It features a stunning red leatherette grip, which corresponds visually with the red theme in the book. Each model bears Sandro’s signature displayed on the top, and on the hot shoe you will find the numbered edition out of the 10 available.

It is quite something to see a special edition Leica M, but to have this collaboration with Leica’s S range is an interesting move – and if you enjoy the new colorway and are happy to part with an astronomical amount of (to be confirmed) cash and own a rather interesting Leica collectible, then this is the camera for you.

The Leica S3 is the flagship of the manufacturer's medium format range. It is equipped with a brand new 64MP 30 x 45 mm medium format sensor, capable of 3.5 frames per second shooting, with a top ISO range of 50,000 along with expanded 4K video capabilities. The S3 is a powerful, luxurious solution for medium format imaging for use both in the studio and out in the field.

