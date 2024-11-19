Sony’s just made an f/2 standard zoom lens that's actually practical to use

Sony’s new FE 28-70 f/2 GM lens is a standard zoom with a prime lens rivaling aperture – and almost the same size as a 24-70mm f/2.8

Sony has just announced its latest lens – the Sony FE 28-70 f/2 GM – which takes the standard zoom and gives it a prime lens rivaling aperture, but in a size that is actually practical for professional photographers who might otherwise choose a 24-70mm f/2.8.

Wide-aperture standard zoom lenses to rival prime lenses have long been the dream of photographers and engineers alike, and there are some compelling options out there – Sigma’s 28-45mm f/1.8 DG DN Art achieves a prime rivaling f/1.8 but at the sacrifice of focal length, or Tamron’s 35-150mm f/2-2.8 Di III VXD has a big range, but can’t quite maintain the maximum aperture. Canon has perhaps come close a few years ago with its RF 28-70mm f/2 USM lens – although that was a monster of a lens. But the Sony 28-70mm might actually be the first lens to pull off the triple threat of focal range, large aperture, and practical size.

