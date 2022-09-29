Sony World Photography Awards announce new jury, prizes and format

By Hannah Rooke
published

The prestigious Sony World Photography Awards is back for its 16th year with new judges and even more prizes

Sony World Photography Awards 2021
(Image credit: © Ricardo Teles, Brazil, Winner, Professional, Sport, 2022 Sony World Photography Awards)

Sony has just revealed the acclaimed panel of judges for the Sony World Photography Awards (SWPA) 2022 as well as the prizes up for grabs and brand new exhibition elements. Now in its 16th year, the SWPA will return to Somerset House, London from 14 April - 1 May 2023 for its annual photography exhibition showcasing winning and shortlisted work. 

This year’s competition will launch a brand new $5,000 sustainability prize to recognize the stories of people and organizations who are working to highlight one of the United Nations’ environmental Sustainable Development Goals. Photos can focus on anything from climate change, to ecological technologies and innovations or even a celebration of people who are actively trying to change the world and it’s open to all photographers entering the professional competition.

• Read more: View the winning Professional images from the Sony World Photo Awards 2021 (opens in new tab)

The overall winner of the SWPA is awarded a life-changing $25,000 as well as a range of Sony camera equipment and inclusion in the SWPA exhibition and book but this year they will also receive a solo exhibition at the SWPA the following year. Kicking off this new feature is Adam Fergurson (opens in new tab) who came first in last year’s competition for his powerful series of works, Migrantes

Budding young photographers have not been forgotten about and the 2023 competition will introduce a new format to the youth competition. Opening it up to anyone under the age of 19, photographers will be able up to enter up to three images related to the theme, Your Everyday. Judges will select 10 photographers to make up the shortlist, one of which will be awarded Youth Photographer of the Year. 

The jury is made up of photography experts from all over the world including Tandazani Dhlakama, Assistant Curator at Zeitz MOCAA, Cape Town, South Africa; Elisa Medde, Editor in Chief, FOAM Magazine, Netherlands and returning chair of the jury, Mike Trow among many others. 

Entry for this year's competition is now open and images can be submitted via the Sony World Photography Awards website (opens in new tab). The deadline to enter is 13 January 2023 for the professional competition, January 6, 2023, for the Open category and youth category and November 30, 2022, for the student category. Overall winners will be announced on April 23, 2023. 

Hannah Rooke
Hannah Rooke
Staff Writer

Having studied Journalism and Public Relations at the University of the West of England Hannah developed a love for photography through a module on photojournalism. She specializes in Portrait, Fashion and lifestyle photography but has more recently branched out in the world of stylized product photography. For the last 3 years Hannah has worked at Wex Photo Video as a Senior Sales Assistant using her experience and knowledge of cameras to help people buy the equipment that is right for them. With 5 years experience working with studio lighting, Hannah has run many successful workshops teaching people how to use different lighting setups.

