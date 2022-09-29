Sony World Photography Awards announce new jury, prizes and format

Sony has just revealed the acclaimed panel of judges for the Sony World Photography Awards (SWPA) 2022 as well as the prizes up for grabs and brand new exhibition elements. Now in its 16th year, the SWPA will return to Somerset House, London from 14 April - 1 May 2023 for its annual photography exhibition showcasing winning and shortlisted work.

This year’s competition will launch a brand new $5,000 sustainability prize to recognize the stories of people and organizations who are working to highlight one of the United Nations’ environmental Sustainable Development Goals. Photos can focus on anything from climate change, to ecological technologies and innovations or even a celebration of people who are actively trying to change the world and it’s open to all photographers entering the professional competition.

• Read more: View the winning Professional images from the Sony World Photo Awards 2021 (opens in new tab)

The overall winner of the SWPA is awarded a life-changing $25,000 as well as a range of Sony camera equipment and inclusion in the SWPA exhibition and book but this year they will also receive a solo exhibition at the SWPA the following year. Kicking off this new feature is Adam Fergurson (opens in new tab) who came first in last year’s competition for his powerful series of works, Migrantes.

Budding young photographers have not been forgotten about and the 2023 competition will introduce a new format to the youth competition. Opening it up to anyone under the age of 19, photographers will be able up to enter up to three images related to the theme, Your Everyday. Judges will select 10 photographers to make up the shortlist, one of which will be awarded Youth Photographer of the Year.

The jury is made up of photography experts from all over the world including Tandazani Dhlakama, Assistant Curator at Zeitz MOCAA, Cape Town, South Africa; Elisa Medde, Editor in Chief, FOAM Magazine, Netherlands and returning chair of the jury, Mike Trow among many others.

Entry for this year's competition is now open and images can be submitted via the Sony World Photography Awards website (opens in new tab). The deadline to enter is 13 January 2023 for the professional competition, January 6, 2023, for the Open category and youth category and November 30, 2022, for the student category. Overall winners will be announced on April 23, 2023.