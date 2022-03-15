Penguin about to be chomped by seal wins World Nature Photography Awards

The World Nature Photography Awards 2021 (WNPA) has recently revealed its winners – and the grand prize went to US photographer, Amos Nachoum, for his breathtaking underwater image of a leopard seal that appears to be either communicating or about to chomp on a poor gentoo penguin.

This edition of the WNPA saw entries from 20 different countries across 6 continents, and an open call has been announced for entries to the 2022 edition of the awards, with early bird entry fees now offered until 31 March 2022.

Nachoum received the top award as well as a cash prize of $1,000 (approximately £765 / AU$1,386) for this stunning image of a Leopard seal, and is one of the many winners of the WNPA to have shown us a unique perspective of nature that resides on our planet.

The photographer is said to have waited patiently for hours for the perfect moment, on the remote island of Plano that's situated off the Antarctic Peninsula, at low tide when seals enter a lagoon to stealthily search for their prey.

“As always, it’s such a thrill to see the amazing caliber of entries into the awards," said co-founder of the World Nature Photography Awards, Adrian Dinsdale. "Seeing these images cannot fail to motivate one to do everything to protect this fragile planet of ours. We offer our heartfelt congratulations to all the winners".

The WNPA was founded on the belief that we can all make a difference through small efforts to shape the future of the planet in a positive way, with the influence of photography helping to narrate unique perspectives of the world, inspiring change. It even plants a tree every time someone enters the competition!

Three-month-old female Orangutan taken in Indonesia (Image credit: Alain Schroeder / WNPAs)

Entries for this edition were received from all corners of the globe and submitted into 14 total categories: Animals in their Habitat, Animal portraits, Behavior – Amphibians and Reptiles, Behavior – Birds, Behavior – Invertebrates, Behavior – Mammals, Plants and Fungi, Urban Wildlife, Planet Earth's Landscapes and Environments, Underwater, Black and White, Nature Art, Nature Photojournalism and People and Nature.

Winning images from these categories can be found below as well as on the WNPA website as a full gallery, along with images from last year's winners.

Ice cave in Lake Baikal, Russia (Image credit: Sabrina Inderbitzi / WNPAs)

Humpback whale in New York City (Image credit: Matthijs Noome / WNPAs)

Bornean orangutan in Borneo (Image credit: Thomas Vijayan / WNPAs)

Rare blue morph arctic fox in Iceland (Image credit: Vince Burton / WNPAs)

Full details on entering the next edition of the competition can also be found on the Awards website, with winners for the 2022 edition of WNPA expected to be announced in February 2023.

