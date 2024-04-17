Sony says 'No' but Canon says 'Go'. Freefly launches EF mount camera at 2,900fps!

Freefly produces high-speed cameras to capture slow-motion footage, and has been known for its E-mount cameras. They have just announced the new Ember 2.5K camera, at NAB 2024, with a Canon EF mount which shoots at up to 2,900fps.

By 'active', Freefly means that the mount has electronics that allow the camera to talk with and control the Canon EF mount electronics through the camera body (or the camera's remote controls).

This is especially interesting because Freefly originally produced its 5K Ember camera with an Sony E-mount, but according to the company's own frank video, Sony has asked them to cease doing so. They have done that and switched to Canon EF compatibility, and clearly done all the necessary work to support Canon in a way convenient to users.

It sounds like there will be no more new Sony E-mount cameras from Freefly (the B&H page for the Freefly Ember 5K says 'temporarily out of stock'). In the long run, it also begs questions about other Freefly Sony-linked products, like the Astro drone camera platform

(Image credit: Freefly)

Freefly says their mission is nothing less than creating the “smallest, easiest, most fun to use high-speed imaging system,” and the S2.5K might sound like lower resolution than its predecessor the S5K – because it is – but in this game that isn't necessarily a bad thing. The reduction and crop help in pushing up the frame rates; at 2.5K the device can shoot in 2277fps, while 2K is the 2,900fps (it'll even go to 3,563 with a less broadcast-friendly crop).

The camera boasts a new high-endurance 2.56TB pSLC SSD built right into the camera – all those frames make for a lot of data! The drive also enables pre- and post-recording until it's full, a handy feature.

This launch video (above) shows off the slow-motion capabilities of the Ember 2.5K

Freefly sees its customers likely to be scientists and industrial testers (think crash test dummies, defense testing, and the like), rather than filmmakers. Both the Ember S2.5K and the Ember S5K can be operated using an iPhone, iPad, or Mac app that can also be used as a monitor. A new feature will be 'amplify', to signal process at certain frequencies.

A firmware update for the S5K will also be available on May 1, offering the new crops and frame rates in monochrome only. The update will also bring stabilization options that use the camera's inertial measurement unit.

The Ember S2.5K is already available for order, and will ship in May, at $24,995 from Freefly Systems.

