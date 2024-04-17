Sony says 'No' but Canon says 'Go'. Freefly launches EF mount camera at 2,900fps!

By Adam Juniper
published

Freefly Ember S2.5K high-speed camera launched for Canon's EF-mount – and may stop producing its E-mount cams

Freefly Ember S2.5K
(Image credit: Freefly)

Freefly produces high-speed cameras to capture slow-motion footage, and has been known for its E-mount cameras. They have just announced the new Ember 2.5K camera, at NAB 2024, with a Canon EF mount which shoots at up to 2,900fps.

By 'active', Freefly means that the mount has electronics that allow the camera to talk with and control the Canon EF mount electronics through the camera body (or the camera's remote controls).

Adam Juniper
Adam Juniper
Managing Editor

With over 20 years of expertise as a tech journalist, Adam brings a wealth of knowledge across a vast number of product categories, including timelapse cameras, home security cameras, NVR cameras, photography books, webcams, 3D printers and 3D scanners, borescopes, radar detectors… and, above all, drones. 


Adam is our resident expert on all aspects of camera drones and drone photography, from buying guides on the best choices for aerial photographers of all ability levels to the latest rules and regulations on piloting drones. 


He is the author of a number of books including The Complete Guide to Drones, The Smart Smart Home Handbook, 101 Tips for DSLR Video and The Drone Pilot's Handbook

