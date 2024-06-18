Sony becomes the brand of choice for Reuters video team in 2024

By
published

The Alpha 7S III and the PXW-Z280 have both been selected by Reuters to make up its main shooting kit

Alpha 7S III
Alpha 7S III (Image credit: Sony)

News agency Reuters has selected Sony’s Alpha and XDCAM cameras, G Master lenses and audio equipment for its global video teams. 

Reuters videographers will be using Alpha 7S III, and PXW-Z280 as its main shooting kit, with UWP-D wireless audio. 

Thank you for reading 5 articles this month* Join now for unlimited access

Enjoy your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

*Read 5 free articles per month without a subscription

Join now for unlimited access

Try first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

Leonie Helm
Leonie Helm
Staff Writer

After graduating from Cardiff University with an Master's Degree in Journalism, Media and Communications Leonie developed a love of photography after taking a year out to travel around the world. 

While visiting countries such as Mongolia, Kazakhstan, Bangladesh and Ukraine with her trusty Nikon, Leonie learned how to capture the beauty of these inspiring places, and her photography has accompanied her various freelance travel features. 

As well as travel photography Leonie also has a passion for wildlife photography both in the UK and abroad. 

Related articles