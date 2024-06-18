Sony becomes the brand of choice for Reuters video team in 2024

News agency Reuters has selected Sony’s Alpha and XDCAM cameras, G Master lenses and audio equipment for its global video teams.

Reuters videographers will be using Alpha 7S III, and PXW-Z280 as its main shooting kit, with UWP-D wireless audio.

Sony began shipping the new kit to 23 Reuters locations around the globe in April of this year.

Reuters already use Sony’s Media Backbone Hive as its main multi-platform news production system, a program that allows online, TV, and radio news teams access to all shared content, easily and at any time.

The system is also used by Vatican News, the official information service of the Holy See.

According to Sony, the advanced autofocus performance of the Alpha 7S II for hybrid use, combined with its low light performance, were key features in Reuters’ decision to go with Sony.

The PXW-Z280 uses a variable ND filter and Sony’s Instant HDR workflow, eliminating the need for color grading. It has advanced network features and multiple format support means it can securely fit into a cloud-based news-gathering workflow.

Sony said:

“Both cameras benefit [from] the connectivity features needed to easily connect to the cloud for seamless and reliable content transfer, from the capture location back to the remote broadcast unit, particularly critical for news gathering, with its emphasis on speed.”

Gildas Pelliet, Imaging and Professional Solutions, Sony Europe, commented: “We are delighted that Reuters has chosen Sony for this key piece of their technological ecosystem. In pressured environments, nothing is more important for a news organisation than to be reliable and timely. This is where reliability, picture quality and cloud-based workflows become crucial – and those are the qualities we have brought to our cameras and workflow solutions.“

Reuters has been at the forefront of photojournalism for decades, and its award-winning photographers have seen a lot through their lenses, including wars, and elections.

To combat mistrust and misinformation caused by the recent insurgence of artificial intelligence Reuters has collaborated with Canon to preserve a picture’s metadata from the point of capture to publication. Reuters also integrated Starling Lab’s authentication framework into its picture desk workflow, in one of the first practical news-gathering applications of the technology.

