Sony A7R V coming next week! Same sensor, but 8K video and AI autofocus

The latest rumblings suggest that the Sony A7R V will be announced next week, on October 26. And while the camera will possess the same image sensor as its predecessor, it is said to come with a new processor and new autofocus system with AI deep learning.

While it may be a surprise that the Sony A7R V apparently features the same 61MP sensor as the Sony A7R IV (opens in new tab), the big news is that it looks to be capable of 8K video – albeit with a crop.

According to leaked specs posted to Mirrorless Rumors (opens in new tab), the Sony A7R V will be able to shoot cropped 8K video at 24p, and 4K at 60p and 24p that makes use of the full sensor readout.

It will apparently feature the same heatsink featured in the Sony A7S III (opens in new tab), enabling it to record in 8K for up to 30 minutes without overheating. It will also possess Sony’s Cinetone picture profile, as featured in the company's pro-grade cinema cameras such as the Sony FX9 (opens in new tab).

While the sensor may be the same, the 8K upgrade and the power behind other camera enhancements is made possible by a brand new processor. Among these updates is a new autofocus system powered by deep learning (opens in new tab) AI.

Another exciting upgrade comes in the form of a claimed 8-stops of in-body image stabilization, compared to just 5.5 in the previous model. Even though the R series cameras are aimed much more at photographers who need lots of resolution, the added video capabilities make this camera an extremely desirable option for those who want to shoot more video without skimping on megapixels.

The body itself fits somewhere in between the Sony A7 IV (opens in new tab) and A7S III, and it benefits from a fully articulating LCD screen – the first camera in the A7R series to have one.

While the upgrades in the Sony A7R V may not have reinvented the wheel they have made it an even more desirable camera but it’ll come at a price. The original RRP of the Sony A7R IV was $3,500 / £3,500 / AU$5,699, so we can expect the A7R V to be around that – if not a little more.