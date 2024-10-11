So is Leica copying Ricoh now? The Leica Q3 43 reminds me of the Ricoh GR IIIx…

Fixed-lens compacts have one big drawback – the fixed lens. So if you want extra focal lengths, you have to buy extra cameras

The Leica Q3 is all about the stripped-down purity of the experience. One camera, one lens, and nothing else between the photographer and the subject. But the 28mm lens on the original Q3 might be just a little too wide for some folk. Personally, I like it. My iPhone’s main camera is a 24mm equivalent, and a wider view of the world is what seems natural to my eyes.

Ricoh must have thought the same with the release of the GR III and its 28mm equivalent fixed prime lens back in 2019. But a couple of years later it came out with the GR IIIx with a longer 40mm equivalent lens with a more ‘natural’ angle of view closer to that of the human eye. That’s what people say, anyway.

