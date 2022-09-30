Skylum launches a new mobile app called imgmi, bringing its AI tech to your device

Skylum’s new imgmi mobile app is clearly pitched at social content creators who want to create images with maximum impact with minimum effort.

Although it’s not part of the Luminar Neo ecosystem, imgmi uses much of the AI tech developed for Skylum’s desktop photo editor. Describing it as a “secret shortcut” to a boosted social media following, Skylum says it’s ideal for photographers on the move who don’t carry expensive gear, don’t have time for desktop editing and need results fast.

Features include ‘insta filters’, an Enhance AI tool for content-aware image optimization, the Remove Powerlines feature already seen in Luminar Neo and an Erase tool for removing unwanted objects – these could include unwanted tourists cluttering up your travel shots, trash cans or spots from dust on the camera sensor.

The imgmi app also offers sky replacement (a Skylum favorite) with its Select a Sky feature. This can detect and select skies automatically and then offer a selection of replacements from clear blue skies to storm clouds and sunsets.

It doesn’t look as if imgmi has any connection with the Luminar desktop app apart from using many of the same AI technologies and targeting perhaps a similar audience. Luminar Neo users should carry on using the Luminar Share mobile app for sharing images created using the desktop software.

The only thing we don’t know is how to pronounce ‘imgmi’ – “image-me”, maybe?

Skylum imgmi is paid/subscription software (a multitude of options are available) but is available as a free 7-day trial from both the Google Play Store and the Apple App store.

