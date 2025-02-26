Lumix Flow looks like an intriguing app for storyboarding and shot lists – and you don't need a Panasonic (or even a camera) to use it

The highly anticipated new Lumix flagship is here – but along with the launch of the Panasonic S1R II, the company has also launched a new app. The strange part? Videographers don’t need the S1R II – or even a Panasonic branded camera – to use it. The Lumix Flow app is designed to help videographers manage their workflow, from storyboarding to tracking shot lists. It even includes a mode designed for planning, shooting and editing all from a smartphone.

As the name suggests, Lumix Flow is all about workflow. The app is designed to help videographers plan and shoot footage for a large project. Some features will be reserved for supported cameras. For example, the app can turn a smartphone into an external monitor. But, Panasonic explains that many of the features, like the storyboarding and shot lists, can be used with any camera.

To start, the Flow app allows creatives to plan out the shot using figurines to ideate how the shot should be composed. Producers can also write out the script on the mobile app. A shot list tool allows videographers to double check that they’ve shot everything before leaving the scene.

A smartphone mode will even allow mobile creators to plan, shoot, then edit all from the Lumix Flow app. That mode also works with Android tablets, with iPad support expected in the future.

While you don't need a compatible camera, if you have one the app also turns a smartphone into an external monitor (Image credit: Panasonic)

With a compatible camera such as the S1R II, the Flow app can become an external monitor with a wired USB-C connection to the smartphone. Using that feature, videographers can also rate each shot as they shot, automatically flagging the bad takes and the good ones. When the images are imported to a supported software like Davinci Resolve or Adobe Premiere Pro, those initial ratings remain intact.

While the app launches with the S1R II, Panasonic says the app will be compatible with the S5 II, S5 IIX, and GH7 at a later date. The mobile app supports iOS 15.4 or higher and Android 10.0 or higher; a device with a USB-C port is recommended but older iPhones can also be used with an Apple USB-C to Lightning adapter.

The Lumix Flow app is poised to launch just before the S1R II begins shipping, so videographers can find Lumix Flow in the Apple App Store or Google Play in March of 2025. A Panasonic representative estimated the app will be available in approximately three weeks.

