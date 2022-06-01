Sigma's new 16-28mm f/2.8 wide-angle: vast range perfect for vistas to interiors

Sigma has just announced a new addition wide-angle zoom to their current line-up of Contemporary lenses, the Sigma 16-28 f/2.8 DG DN |Contemporary. This new lens combines exceptional optical quality, a bright f/2.8 constant aperture thought-out the zoom range, and a robust and lightweight body, opening up new possibilities for full-frame L-Mount and Sony E-mount shooters who need professional results in a compact package.

(Image credit: Sigma)

Designed to produce excellent field curvature correction, the 16-28mm f/2.8 DG DN | Contemporary is able to achieve exceptional edge-to-edge sharpness, which is essential for most wide-angle applications. It boasts five FLD elements and four aspherical lens elements to ensure optimal image quality with minimal aberrations.

This lens also has an inner zoom mechanism that keeps the overall length consistent throughout the entire zoom range, helping it feel balanced in the hand. Finally more manufacturers are making internal zoom lenses again… Sony, Canon, Nikon take note!

The inner zoom also means the lens’ center of gravity stays fairly constant, so it’s perfect for gimbal use, another plus for cinematographers. With its exceptionally compact form-factor, weighing in at just 450g and measuring just 100.6mm in length, this is a highly practical optic that is portable enough for everyday shooting for both photographers and cinematographers. It’s especially appealing for landscape, wedding and travel photographers who need to carry their kit over long distances or for long periods of time, but really don't want to carry more than they have too.

(Image credit: Sigma)

Optimized with the latest optical design technology from Sigma, the 16-28mm f/2.8 DG DN | Contemporary is a high-performance optic that delivers exceptional image quality despite its compact size. The two large-diameter aspherical lens elements and five perfectly arranged FLD glass elements (whose characteristics mirror that of fluorite) keeps the lens light and compact while effectively suppressing the lateral and vertical chromatic aberrations that often diminish image quality of ultra-wide lenses. The lens also utilizes the advanced digital correction capabilities of modern cameras to enable it to achieve impressive image quality in such a small body -perfect for anyone looking for a compact lens.

Key features also include a stepping motor to control the AF actuator, the autofocus of this new lens is both fast and silent, making it ideal for shooting in quiet environments, such as weddings, and also for video when using an on-camera mic.

It's fantastic to see lens manufactures making modern designs more compact, lightweight and getting rid of the external zoom design and replacing it with the far superior, in my eyes inner zoom mechanisms.

The new Sigma 16-28mm is available in both L-mount and Sony E-Mount and is priced at $899 / £749.99 and will be on sale at your favorite retailers from 17 June 2022.

Read more:

Best wide-angle lenses (opens in new tab)

Best compact cameras (opens in new tab)

Best L-mount lenses (opens in new tab)

Best Sony lenses (opens in new tab)

Best 4K cameras (opens in new tab)

Best 8K cameras (opens in new tab)