Sigma will unveil its first-ever autofocus cine lens at IBC 2024

IBC 2024 is one of the world's leading content and technology events and kicks off on September 13 in Amsterdam. It's a place where leading technology manufacturers can showcase the latest and greatest products, and this year, Sigma has announced something rather new and exciting!

Sigma produces some of the best third-party photography and cine lens options on the market, with outstanding optics at a more affordable price point than native lenses. Its Cine lens offerings are particularly favored by videographers and cinematographers, and its new prototype lens will push boundaries further.

Earlier this year, Sigma released the full-frame Sigma 28-45 f/1.8 DG DN Art lens which provided a great zoom range at a constant wide f/1.8 aperture. It has been highly rated among industry professionals and has become a popular and valuable choice for filmmakers.

The new 'proof-of-concept' prototype Cine Lens will be based on this successful lens and offer the same zoom range, constant wide aperture, and autofocus!

Sigma 28-45mm F1.8 DG DN Art (Image credit: Matthew Richards)

Currently under development, this fast-aperture cine zoom will feature similar specifications to the existing lens with additional features including a focus ring with a distance indicator, a click-free aperture ring, and compatibility with Φ95mm matte boxes.

Traditionally, Cine lenses are manual focus only and this will be the first of Sigma's impressive lineup of Cine lenses to include AF. Sigma is using IBC to showcase the prototype and gauge feedback from attendees getting hands-on with the lens.

This year Sigma's booth has the theme of 'Rediscovery', urging visitors to 'rediscover the creative potential of the acclaimed Sigma Cine Lens series'. The booth will be split into 4 departments that enable visitors to get closer and gain a better understanding of Sigma's Cine lenses.

The 'testing space' will allow people to get up close and personal with the full range of Sigma Cine lenses including the FF High Speed Prime Line, High Speed Zoom Line, FF Zoom Line, and FF Classic Prime Line.

The 'Communication Lounge' will double as a café and testing area where professionals will be on hand to provide further information about the products.

'Shot on Sigma' corner will showcase examples of award-winning films that have been shot using the Sigma Cine lenses, providing information and inspiration.

Lastly, the 'Made in Aizu, Japan' area delves into the expert craftsmanship that goes into the design and development of each Sigma lens.

Sigma continues to push the boundaries of lens design and the new prototype AF Cine lens is another example. It would be an incredible offering that would be extremely popular with videographers and filmmakers, and with many photographers who are used to using AF for video and are adopting a more hybrid practice, it would make for a more comfortable entry point.

