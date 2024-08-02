Sigma will unveil its first-ever autofocus cine lens at IBC 2024

Sigma will be showcasing a new prototype autofocus cine lens based on its innovative Sigma 28-45 f/1.8 DG DN Art next month

IBC 2024 is one of the world's leading content and technology events and kicks off on September 13 in Amsterdam. It's a place where leading technology manufacturers can showcase the latest and greatest products, and this year, Sigma has announced something rather new and exciting!

Sigma produces some of the best third-party photography and cine lens options on the market, with outstanding optics at a more affordable price point than native lenses. Its Cine lens offerings are particularly favored by videographers and cinematographers, and its new prototype lens will push boundaries further.

