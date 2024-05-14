Coming up on Thursday, Sigma is launching a new product – inviting questions as to whether it will be a new camera, lens or image sensor… or maybe all three!

The announcement will come in the form of a Sigma Stage presentation, taking place on YouTube at 08:00 EDT / 13:00 GMT / 22:00 AEST.

"Sigma's new product presentation will be streamed live from 21:00 on May 16 (Thursday)," reads the description on the Japanese YouTube holding page.

"In addition to introducing new products, we are also planning a corner where we will answer comments and questions received via chat during the broadcast, so please turn on your notification settings and watch in real time!"

So what can we expect from the announcement?

New lens(es)

Last month's Sigma 50mm f/1.2 DG DN Art announcement left some big shoes to fill! (Image credit: Matthew Richards)

This feels like the most likely scenario, given that it's Sigma's business bread and butter. And after dropping the phenomenal Sigma 50mm f/1.2 DG DN Art just over a month ago, there's a lot to live up to!

Since then we've also had the long-awaited announcement of six Sigma lenses for the Canon RF mount – all notably APS-C in nature. Now that the floodgates are open for the brand to create autofocus lenses for Canon's EOS R system, could we see the announcement of full-frame optics?

Nikon Z users would also appreciate some new glass, too, so if it's a lens then we could be seeing more than just the usual L and E mount options.

New camera

I'd love to see a new spin on the Sigma fp (Image credit: Rod Lawton/Digital Camera World)

There haven't been any camera rumors about a new camera from the manufacturer, so this feels like a much longer shot. Still, it's been almost five years since the launch of the original Sigma fp and three years since the Sigma fp L.

We've seen plenty of L Mount bodies from other members of the Alliance since then, such as the Leica SL3 and Panasonic S5II and S5IIX, so it would be great to see another member of the fp family emerge.

Perhaps one featuring a…

Foveon sensor

A Foveon sensor in the Sigma SD Quattro (Image credit: Sigma)

The longest of long shots! Especially since the most recent update on Foven technology came in April, when owner and CEO Kazuto Yamaki told DP Review that, "Unfortunately, we have not made any significant progress since last year," adding that Sigma is "still in the design phase for the image sensor."

Still, there's a very outside chance of a roadmap or update of some sort. Keep your fingers crossed!

Sigma makes lenses for some of the best mirrorless cameras – and particularly some of the best L Mount lenses, being that Sigma is a founding member of the L Mount Alliance.