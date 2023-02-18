Sick of the slow shutter button on your Samsung camera phone?

Last year Samsung launched the Camera Assistant app, which enables users to have more control over their camera settings – but it has gone from being a flagship-only affair to a more widespread tool for Samsung phones.

Originally it was only available for the Samsung Galaxy S22 (opens in new tab), but now the manufacturer has shared plans to make it available on all its top-spec smartphones. Not only will the app be more widely available, but the latest version will benefit from a few critical updates as well.

One major change is the addition of a Quick Tap shutter, which is designed to counteract the lag of Samsung's shutter button. Although it can't get rid of the shutter lag issue completely, it will make taking a photo feel a lot more instant. Three different settings are available with the app, dependent on what's most important in your photography: speed, quality or a balance of the two.

Owners of many of the brand's uppercrust phones – such as the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 4 (opens in new tab), the latest Samsung Galaxy S23 (opens in new tab) or even older models such as the Samsung Galaxy S20 Ultra (opens in new tab) – will now be able to make use of the app. Added features include an interval timer, that enables users to take a photo every 1,1.5, 2, 2.5 or 3 seconds, making it perfect for taking more candid timed photos.

Samsung users will now also be able to lower the phone's temperature, using the new screen dimming setting. For anyone who shoots a lot of videos using their smartphone, this will be an added bonus as phones can often overheat when recording for long periods of time – which is not only incredibly frustrating, but it could eventually affect your phone's functionality.

The Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra (opens in new tab) is the first Samsung phone to benefit from the 200MP Isocell HP2 (opens in new tab) camera sensor revealed in June 2022. With such impressive camera specs, these app updates are incredibly important as they can change the user experience and get the most out of the phones you're buying for the cameras.

