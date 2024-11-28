Should I trust the MORONIC Amazon AI 'Beta' – Rufus – to tell me what to what to buy? I think I'll be sticking to human advice!

Just before Black Friday Amazon announced Rufus, their AI, so I thought I'd ask it to help me find drone deals. It's terrible and it gets things very wrong.

We've all long suspected that Amazon is trying to do our thinking for us, right? This year I was worried that experts in our fields, like me and the DCW team – with our first-hand experiences – were about to be pushed aside. So I tried the 'Rufus' – the Amazon AI beta. Now I'm not so worried! In fact I'm very confident our carefully researched Black Friday deals are the way to go!

We've all got theories about the algorithmic databases being built up that know us and our needs better than we know ourselves, and about the products in the entire near-infinite store they keep like a magical shopkeeper.

DJI Neo – cheap and flexible yet very safe
BEST FAMILY

DJI Neo – cheap and flexible yet very safe ★★★★
The DJI Neo (see my DJI Neo review with video) is my pick for most people this holiday season, at full price! It is under $200 with 4K camera, and you can launch it from your hand. It uses A.I. to keep you in frame – but if you want to control it you can either use your phone or invest in a 'real' controller or even DJI's new cheaper FPV goggles. That is a lot of flexibility – seriously game changing.

📸 4K | 🔋 16 minutes | 🕹 Optional | 🕶 Optional

✅ Safe 'cage' design | ✅ Smart AI shots | ❌ You'll want the full 'Fly More' bundle eventually 😉

Normal price: $199 | £169
Today's best Black Friday deal: 🇺🇸 $199 | 🇬🇧 £169

View Deal

Adam Juniper
Adam Juniper
Managing Editor

With over 20 years of expertise as a tech journalist, Adam brings a wealth of knowledge across a vast number of product categories, including timelapse cameras, home security cameras, NVR cameras, photography books, webcams, 3D printers and 3D scanners, borescopes, radar detectors… and, above all, drones. 

Adam is our resident expert on all aspects of camera drones and drone photography, from buying guides on the best choices for aerial photographers of all ability levels to the latest rules and regulations on piloting drones. 

He is the author of a number of books including The Complete Guide to Drones, The Smart Smart Home Handbook, 101 Tips for DSLR Video and The Drone Pilot's Handbook

