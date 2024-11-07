Want to shoot macro shots on your Hasselblad, but don't own the 120mm Macro lens? Now you can achieve macro with any XCD lens – including the just-announced Hasselblad XCD 75P – thanks to Hasselblad's first extension tube for the X System.

The Hasselblad X Extension Tube (9mm) mounts between your lens and camera body, and reduces the minimum focusing distance of your optic – instantly enhancing its close-up capabilities and enabling you to capture fine detail like never before.

Unlike "dumb" tubes, which have no electronic contacts, the Hasselblad X Extension Tube features the standard nine-pin connection – which maintains the autofocus capabilities of cameras like the Hasselblad X2D and Hasselblad 907X & CFV 100C.

The Extension Tubes can be stacked in pairs, to double their close-up effect. You can get an idea of the magnification possible with one and two tubes in the image below:

How do extension tubes work?

So how exactly does an extension tube enable you to take closer close-ups? Well, it acts as a physical spacer to create more distance between the lens and your camera's image sensor.

This increased distance has the effect of reducing the lens' minimum focusing distance – enabling it to capture images even closer than its stated specifications.

It also has the knock-on effect of preventing the lens from being able to focus to infinity (so you can't leave a tube on for non-macro shooting) and it also affects the effective f-numbers as well (since focal length is used to calculate aperture). You will also notice that depth of field is much shallower!

The table below details the changes in focusing distance for each XCD lens when using one or more extension tubes:

The Hasselblad X Extension Tube (9mm) is available now, priced $299 in the US and £289 in the UK.

Note that you will need to update to the latest available firmware for any lens you wish to use with the tube. In addition, both the X2D 100C and 907X & CFV100C need to be running firmware version 4.0.0.

Visit the Hasselblad downloads page to download the relevant lens and camera updates.

