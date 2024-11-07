Shoot medium format macro – on ANY lens!

By
published

Get instant macro shots with any XCD lens, using the new Hasselblad X Extension Tube

Hasselblad X Extension Tube with two images to illustrate its macro capabilities
(Image credit: Hasselblad)

Want to shoot macro shots on your Hasselblad, but don't own the 120mm Macro lens? Now you can achieve macro with any XCD lens – including the just-announced Hasselblad XCD 75P – thanks to Hasselblad's first extension tube for the X System.

The Hasselblad X Extension Tube (9mm) mounts between your lens and camera body, and reduces the minimum focusing distance of your optic – instantly enhancing its close-up capabilities and enabling you to capture fine detail like never before.

Image 1 of 5
Hasselblad X Extension Tube against a white background
(Image credit: Hasselblad)

TOPICS
James Artaius
James Artaius
Editor

The editor of Digital Camera World, James has 21 years experience as a journalist and started working in the photographic industry in 2014 (as an assistant to Damian McGillicuddy, who succeeded David Bailey as Principal Photographer for Olympus). In this time he shot for clients like Aston Martin Racing, Elinchrom and L'Oréal, in addition to shooting campaigns and product testing for Olympus, and providing training for professionals. This has led him to being a go-to expert for camera and lens reviews, photo and lighting tutorials, as well as industry news, rumors and analysis for publications like Digital Camera MagazinePhotoPlus: The Canon MagazineN-Photo: The Nikon MagazineDigital Photographer and Professional Imagemaker, as well as hosting workshops and talks at The Photography Show. He also serves as a judge for the Red Bull Illume Photo Contest. An Olympus and Canon shooter, he has a wealth of knowledge on cameras of all makes – and a fondness for vintage lenses and instant cameras.

