Shoot amazing black and white photos with Digital Photographer Magazine Issue 264!

10 steps to better black and white

Kav Dadfar unveils his top techniques for better black and white shots (Image credit: Future)

It's kind of an irony that in a world filled with incredible colour-capturing technology, we photographers still crave the simplicity of monochrome images. There's something special about an atmospheric landscape scene or travel portrait rendered in gorgeous black and white. This month, expert pro photographer Kav Dadfar (opens in new tab) provides his top tricks for better shots without colour. Learn to think in mono and recognise where this treatment can allow the viewer to focus on shape, form and texture.

Play the long game: get more from your telephoto lens

Learn to use tele lenses to the max for incredible detail shots (Image credit: Future)

For wildlife and sports photographers, the telephoto lens is often seen as a kitbag staple. However, there is far more usefulness to these apparently specialist optics than meets the eye. This issue we explore how get more from telephoto zooms and primes, in order to get the most value out of your existing kit, discovering new ways to use it. Understand key lens features, cut through the jargon and make better buying decisions, with help from the pros.

Cinematic miniature shots

Shoot cinematic miniature scenes with Dallian Macadam. (Image credit: Future)

In our creative project this issue, Dallian Macadam (opens in new tab) teaches us how to use easy practical effects, created with household items, to shoot eye-catching toy photos. Then learn to take these skills and apply them to commercial photography and, who knows, maybe even macro?

Capture delightful food shots

Kim Bunermann joins Nadja Kuschel for an on-location food shoot.

Save money: budget telephoto zooms on-test

Matthew Richards puts four affordable tele-zooms to the test, to find out which offers the best value and performance. (Image credit: Future)

Get your copy of DP Issue 264 today

Get a digital copy (opens in new tab) instantly for less than £3

Where to find Digital Photographer

Plus we've got the usual tutorials, interviews, insight and opinion, from a range of experienced pro photographers from across the industry.

Digital Photographer is a monthly magazine, and the kitbag essential for pros, enthusiasts and amateurs alike! Inside, you'll find practical guides, shooting tips and techniques from working photographers, plus all the latest industry news.

