Secret APPLE ROBOT with a camera in the works? Now that would be a "One more thing...!"

Apple rumors suggest an AI-powered 'robot' which follows you around the room might be coming as soon as this year!

Could Apple be about to venture into a whole new product category – AI-powered robots with cameras? That's the theory being advanced by ever-enthusiastic Apple YouTuber Sam Kohl (@AppleTrack) – and more than a few others who have had the time to create renders of possible final products.

While we're not talking about a fully mobile robot, Kohl is suggesting that AI will be used to move the screen of a new speaker-meets-screen which can follow its subject around the room and even be used to gesture to the user.

