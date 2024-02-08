Casey Nesitat: "Vision Pro isn't just great, it's the single greatest piece of tech I've ever used"

By Sebastian Oakley
published

Is the Apple Vision Pro the future of computing? Casey Nesitat seems to think so!"

Casey Neistat waeing the Apple Vision Pro
(Image credit: YouTube/Casey Neistat)

Like many of you I am sure you have wondered what the new Apple Vision Pro is like to use and if it could be something you could see using in the future – well YouTube sensation Casey Neistat has done what we all want to do, wear the Apple Viasion Pro around NYC, and see if it really if the future.

Casey must have liked it as he tweeted this about the Vision Pro:

"Vision Pro isn't just great, it's the single greatest piece of tech I've ever used"

You can watch the video below of Casey putting the Vision Pro through its paces, but on watching the video myself and seeing that many onlookers thinking you're crazy.... I might pass on this generation, or at least when this type of computer is more "mainstream."

In the video, Casey makes the point that this device makes no sense being used in an office environment where you can have multiple monitors at your disposable, but the whole concept changes when you take it and wear it outside – it then becomes the portable computing solution that everyone has tried to achieve for the last 15 years.

Bold claim? Only you can decide for yourself, but I thought it was pretty neat when I watched it.

Thank you for reading 5 articles this month* Join now for unlimited access

Enjoy your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

*Read 5 free articles per month without a subscription

Join now for unlimited access

Try first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

Sebastian Oakley
Sebastian Oakley
Ecommerce Editor

For nearly two decades Sebastian's work has been published internationally. Originally specializing in Equestrianism, his visuals have been used by the leading names in the equestrian industry such as The Fédération Equestre Internationale (FEI), The Jockey Club, Horse & Hound, and many more for various advertising campaigns, books, and pre/post-event highlights.


He is a Fellow of The Royal Society of Arts, holds a Foundation Degree in Equitation Science, and is a Master of Arts in Publishing.  He is a member of Nikon NPS and has been a Nikon user since the film days using a Nikon F5 and saw the digital transition with Nikon's D series cameras and is still to this day the youngest member to be elected into BEWA, The British Equestrian Writers' Association. 


He is familiar with and shows great interest in street, medium, and large format photography with products by Leica, Phase One, Hasselblad, Alpa, and Sinar. Sebastian has also used many cinema cameras from the likes of Sony, RED, ARRI, and everything in between. He now spends his spare time using his trusted Leica M-E shooting Street photography or general life as he sees it, usually in Black and White.

Related articles