Casey Nesitat: "Vision Pro isn't just great, it's the single greatest piece of tech I've ever used"

Like many of you I am sure you have wondered what the new Apple Vision Pro is like to use and if it could be something you could see using in the future – well YouTube sensation Casey Neistat has done what we all want to do, wear the Apple Viasion Pro around NYC, and see if it really if the future.

Casey must have liked it as he tweeted this about the Vision Pro:

"Vision Pro isn't just great, it's the single greatest piece of tech I've ever used"

You can watch the video below of Casey putting the Vision Pro through its paces, but on watching the video myself and seeing that many onlookers thinking you're crazy.... I might pass on this generation, or at least when this type of computer is more "mainstream."

In the video, Casey makes the point that this device makes no sense being used in an office environment where you can have multiple monitors at your disposable, but the whole concept changes when you take it and wear it outside – it then becomes the portable computing solution that everyone has tried to achieve for the last 15 years.

Bold claim? Only you can decide for yourself, but I thought it was pretty neat when I watched it.