"Taking photos for my debut album wasn't the same as it was for the Beatles!"

Taking photos for my debut album was nothing like it was for The Beatles. Firstly, their record company could afford to hire the best photographers for their album covers, whereas I was on Universal Credit and had £150 in my bank account. A professional photographer wasn't an option if I wanted to eat. However, I did have an iPhone 14 Pro Max with a 12-megapixel camera and six-element lens, bought a year before the money ran out. Smartphones were, of course, something The Beatles didn't have access to. They would have had Polaroid cameras to instantly capture spontaneous moments, but the results could often be blurry.
Music videos weren't a thing back in the 1960s and 1970s, so The Beatles didn't need to worry about that - whereas I had to shoot both my debut music video and album cover image in a single day. This was mainly because it was a concept album, entirely full of maternal love songs about my daughter, who is now a stroppy teenager who would understandably rather hang out with her friends than shoot visuals with her mum.
