"Taking photos for my debut album wasn't the same as it was for the Beatles!"

By
published

There are fewer gatekeepers to the music scene than in the 60s, but aspiring pop stars will need a camera – or a phone!

Ariane X sone playing on iPlayer next to Apple HomePod
(Image credit: Future)

Taking photos for my debut album was nothing like it was for The Beatles. Firstly, their record company could afford to hire the best photographers for their album covers, whereas I was on Universal Credit and had £150 in my bank account. A professional photographer wasn't an option if I wanted to eat. However, I did have an iPhone 14 Pro Max with a 12-megapixel camera and six-element lens, bought a year before the money ran out. Smartphones were, of course, something The Beatles didn't have access to. They would have had Polaroid cameras to instantly capture spontaneous moments, but the results could often be blurry.

Music videos weren't a thing back in the 1960s and 1970s, so The Beatles didn't need to worry about that - whereas I had to shoot both my debut music video and album cover image in a single day. This was mainly because it was a concept album, entirely full of maternal love songs about my daughter, who is now a stroppy teenager who would understandably rather hang out with her friends than shoot visuals with her mum.

Ariane X album cover shoot selfies

(Image credit: Ariane Sherine)

Ariane Sherine
Ariane Sherine
Author and journalist

Ariane Sherine is an author, journalist, and singer-songwriter (under the artist name Ariane X). She has written for the Guardian, Times, Independent, Telegraph, Spectator, Mail, New Statesman, Esquire, NME, Sun and Metro. She regularly appears on television and radio.

She has written for numerous TV shows on BBC and Channel 4 including My Family, Countdown, and Two Pints of Lager and a Packet of Crisps.

In 2008, she created the hugely successful Atheist Bus Campaign, featuring adverts on buses which proclaimed 'There's probably no God. Now stop worrying and enjoy your life.' Sponsored by Richard Dawkins, the campaign went global in 2009, running in 13 countries around the world. As a result, Ariane went on to edit and compile the bestselling celebrity charity anthology The Atheist's Guide to Christmas (HarperCollins).

She has also written three self-help books for major publisher Hachette: Talk Yourself Better, How to Live to 100 and The How of Happy (the last two co-written with public health consultant David Conrad).

Ariane's debut novel Shitcom was published in 2021, and is a hilarious body swap comedy. Her latest book is the biography The Real Sinéad O'Connor, to be published on 30th July 2024 by White Owl Books.

