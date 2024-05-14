SeaLife releases updated underwater smartphone case dive down to depths of 130 feet

Making underwater photography more accessible than ever, Sealife has released a new and improved smartphone casing for use down to depths of upto 130 feet (40 meters).

With significant improvements over the original SportsDiver case, the new SportDiver Ultra is almost universally compatible with modern smartphones, from the iPhone 8 and later, as well as the larger Android devices like the Samsung Galaxy Ultra series.

The phone case is made from polycarbonate, stainless steel, aluminum, and optical grade glass – offering near-neutral buoyancy depending on the phone model.

Designed for comfortable handling and ease of use in the water, the SportDiver Ultra allows snorkelers, scuba divers, spear fishers, or even just swimmers to take incredible photos with their phones underwater.

Advanced external settings include zoom control, exposure adjustment, auto/manual focus, white balance, lens selection, RAW+JPEG mode, and more (also depending on the phone model). The SportDiver camera app is available for both Android and iOS platforms. “This app seamlessly switches between photo and video modes, harnessing the native camera technology of the smartphone to deliver the high-quality images and videos users have come to expect", says Sealife, who notably introduced first ever non-housing underwater digital camera back in 2017,

For those worried about data protection, the app does not require or ask for your email address, phone number, or personal information.

One of the new and improved features is the Leak Avoidance System, a pre-dive pressure test to ensure the housing is airtight and completely waterproof before entering the water. Another failsafe feature is an internal moisture sensor, which activates a five-second alarm and on-screen warning “in the unlikely event the waterproof seal is compromised.”

For complete peace of mind while using your precious phone underwater, the new interior design protects delicate electronics from any excess water they may come into contact with when opening the case. Lastly, the ‘Moisture Muncher’ capsule prevents fogging and internal condensation.

SportDiver Ultra Pro 2500 Set combines the housing the company's existing Sea Dragon 2500 underwater light (Image credit: SeaLife)

Practical as well as versatile, the SportDiver Ultra case features seven tripod mounting point to be allow it to be used with different underwater lighting options.

Accessories that will be launched with the new underwater casing include two dome port options to allow the use of a smartphone's ultrawide angle lens, and an adapter that allows the use of external wide-angle and macro lenses with your phone.

Released this month, the SportDiver Ultra is now on sale for $349.95 (approximately £278 GBP, AU$528). A bundle that combines the casing with SeaLife's own Sea Dragon 2500 light will retail for $749.95 (around £600 / AU$1,135).

