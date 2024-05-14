SeaLife releases updated underwater smartphone case dive down to depths of 130 feet

Sealife's SportDiver Ultra allows the diving enthusiast to use practically any iPhone or Android smartphone deep underwater

Making underwater photography more accessible than ever, Sealife has released a new and improved smartphone casing for use down to depths of upto 130 feet (40 meters).

With significant improvements over the original SportsDiver case, the new SportDiver Ultra is almost universally compatible with modern smartphones, from the iPhone 8 and later, as well as the larger Android devices like the Samsung Galaxy Ultra series. 

